Carson Wentz Hopes to Be Ready for Eagles OTAs After Back Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz walks onto the field during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. The Eagles will play the New Orleans Saints in a divisional playoff game on Sunday in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said his "goal" is to be ready for organized team activities beginning next month, according to Les Bowen of the Inquirer.

He is still recovering from the broken bone in his back suffered during last season but is slowly working his way back to the field.

"There's really no timetable, no rush, but I feel good with the progression right now," Wentz said Monday.

"Some of this stuff really takes time," he added. "But that's not really the main concern; it's just kind of how I feel. I feel pretty good."

Durability has been a concern for Wentz, who has missed the end of the last two seasons with injuries. His back problems forced him to sit for the final three regular-season games and two playoff games, while a torn ACL ended his year early in 2017.

Nick Foles took over in both cases, leading the team to the Super Bowl two years ago. Last season, the Eagles were only 5-6 with Wentz in the lineup but 5-2 with Foles, including two playoff games.

With Foles leaving for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, there is now less of a safety net if Wentz isn't healthy.

Nate Sudfeld and former AAF quarterback Luis Perez represent the only alternatives at the position.

Still, Wentz will do his best to work his way back to full strength well before the start of the 2019 season.

He is currently running and throwing as he prepares to get ready for his team's offseason activities.

