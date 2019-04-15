Sam, Joey Hauser Announce They Will Transfer from Marquette Basketball Program

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Marquette forwards Sam and Joey Hauser announced Monday they plan to transfer out of the basketball program:

The school and head coach Steve Wojciechowski released a statement on the transfers, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports:

Sam Hauser was heading into his senior season after three years with the program, while Joey just completed his freshman year. They plan to leave Marquette at the end of the semester.

This will be a significant loss for a program with high expectations heading into next season.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com ranked the Golden Eagles as the No. 2 team in his early Top 25 for 2019-20 behind only Michigan State.

Markus Howard will return after averaging 25 points per game last season, but the Hauser brothers represented the team's second- and third-leading scorers as well as the top two rebounders.

Sam finished the year averaging 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, earning him a spot on the All-Big East second team. Joey was named to the conference's All-Freshman team after averaging 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Losing these impact players will damage Marquette's hopes of building on a 24-10 season. Theo John will need to take on a bigger role in the frontcourt, while incoming transfer Koby McEwen will try to provide some scoring depth behind Howard.

Whichever school lands the Hausers, meanwhile, will get a huge boost when they are eligible.