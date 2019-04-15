TMZ: Antonio Brown Agrees to Lawsuit Settlement in Furniture-Throwing Incident

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly has reached a settlement with Ophir Sternberg, who told the authorities Brown had thrown furniture out the window of his apartment complex that nearly struck his 22-month-old son, per TMZ Sports.

According to that report, "In his suit, Sternberg claims Brown tossed everything from vases to an ottoman and other pieces of furniture ... and they landed mere FEET from the toddler, who was allegedly traumatized by the whole thing."

