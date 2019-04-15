TMZ: Antonio Brown Agrees to Lawsuit Settlement in Furniture-Throwing Incident

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 09: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on as he walks onto the field against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of their NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 9, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly has reached a settlement with Ophir Sternberg, who told the authorities Brown had thrown furniture out the window of his apartment complex that nearly struck his 22-month-old son, per TMZ Sports.

According to that report, "In his suit, Sternberg claims Brown tossed everything from vases to an ottoman and other pieces of furniture ... and they landed mere FEET from the toddler, who was allegedly traumatized by the whole thing."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

