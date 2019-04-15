Video: New Day Cries; Vince McMahon Hugs Kurt Angle Backstage at WrestleMania

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

WWE offered a firsthand look at what happened backstage before and after WrestleMania 35, and the results were as touching as you'd expect.

From John Cena joking about the noise level, to preparations for the first-ever women's main event, to the fallout from Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship victory, the WWE video offers fans a look at the making of sports entertainment's biggest event.

If you don't feel like watching a 12-minute video, do yourself a favor and scroll to the 7:15 mark. Anyone who is still somehow a holdout on becoming New Day fans will have their skepticism wash away as Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E all break down following Kofi's WWE title win over Daniel Bryan.

The three men hug in the backstage area following the match, with Woods in particular being overcome by the moment. Kingston is the first Africa-born WWE champion in history.

Also overcome with emotion was Vince McMahon following Kurt Angle's retirement match against Baron Corbin. The WWE chairman looked on the verge of tears himself as he and Angle shared a hug following the MetLife Stadium crowd serenading the Hall of Famer out of the ring.