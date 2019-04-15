Raheem Sterling Predicts Premier League Title Race 'Will Go Down to the Wire'

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling said he expects the Premier League title race to rumble on right to the end of the season.

Sterling scored twice to help City beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Sunday, which briefly saw them go top of the league before Liverpool won 2-0 against Chelsea to leapfrog them.

The England international thinks City will win the title but said it will be a close-fought contest, per Goal's James Westwood: "Yes, 100 per cent, the way Liverpool have been playing it will go down to the wire. I don't see us slowing down now. Liverpool have a great squad, great self-belief, but so do we."

He took to Twitter to celebrate the Sky Blues' win at Selhurst Park:

Sterling missed a gilt-edged opportunity early on when he fired wide from close range, but he made amends with a fine finish after he raced onto Kevin De Bruyne's through ball in the 15th minute.

He also turned home Leroy Sane's ball to make it 2-0. Gabriel Jesus rounded out the scoring after Luka Milivojevic had set up hopes of a late comeback with his free-kick.

The attacker needs just two more goals to equal last season, which was the most prolific of his career:

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was impressed with his match-winning performance on Sunday:

In the title race, Liverpool are two points clear of the Sky Blues but have four games left to City's five.

The Reds will play Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers during the run-in, while City have a tougher run against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Burnley, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Both teams have plenty of momentum, with Liverpool on a five-match Premier League winning streak while City have won their last nine.

If the teams continue in that vein, it could come down to the final day of the campaign.