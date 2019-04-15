WWE Superstar Shake-Up 2019: Mock Draft for Top Raw, SmackDown Picks

0 of 6

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

It's almost time for a shake-up.

The Superstar Shake-Up takes place this week, and after a busy WrestleMania period draws to a close, don't be surprised to see WWE try to keep its momentum going by making some huge draft trades between Raw and SmackDown.

Nobody is exempt from a switch of brands, even the major champions currently in possession of titles. And that includes the biggest, most popular talent on the roster.

Here's a look at a mock draft that could shake the booking direction of WWE over the next few months, paying close attention to the top picks for each brand.