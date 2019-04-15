Alexis Sanchez, Nemanja Matic in 22-Man Manchester United Squad for Barcelona

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United walks off after the Manchester United training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg match between Manchester United v FC Barcelona at Aon Training Complex on April 09, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez and Nemanja Matic have been included in Manchester United's 22-man travelling squad for their UEFA Champions League clash with Barcelona on Tuesday.

United announced the squad on their official website as the players flew out on Monday morning.

A knee injury has kept Sanchez out of action since March 2, while Matic has not played in April because of a muscle issue.

                          

