Sead Kolasinac 'Very Happy' at Arsenal Amid Nicolas Tagliafico Transfer Links

Sead Kolasinac has said he's happy at Arsenal amid rumours linking the club with Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico and Celtic's Kieran Tierney.

Per Goal's Charles Watts, the pair have been linked amid speculation that Gunners boss Unai Emery is prioritising a new left-back this summer, with Tagliafico's agent confirming his client wants to move on this summer.

Kolasinac spoke to Watts about the rumours and more:

He said:

"I think you will always have that speculation, that happens at a club like this.

"I just look at us as a team at the moment and I want us to finish as positively as possible and I want to be a part of that.

"What happens in the summer, I don't know But I'm very happy at Arsenal, I'm really pleased to be playing for a club like this."

Kolasinac arrived in 2017. After overcoming a knee injury at the start of the campaign, he has become a regular under Emery this season.

He has made 28 appearances in all competitions and contributed eight assists. While he hasn't found the net, he did grab five goals in his debut campaign under Arsene Wenger.

SB Nation's Zito Madu is a fan of his delivery:

The 25-year-old has not always convinced defensively since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, particularly in his first year, but he's more capable of contributing at both ends now.

Football statistician Dave O'Brien praised his recent showing against Napoli, while sports journalist Jonny Singer noted his improvement after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United in March:

The Bosnian also opened up on Emery's work to help him improve his game:

"We watch a lot of videos, he and the rest of the coaching staff really try to help me. We always watch those videos together to improve.

"A day after a game we will look at what's gone well, what's not gone well and we'll speak about it honestly and try to make those improvements so that they show in the next game."

Tagliafico has been excellent since he joined Ajax in January last year, while it's difficult to see Tierney, 21, staying at Celtic much longer as he's a cut above in the Scottish Premiership, even for a player in their dominant side.

Nacho Monreal turned 33 in February, so Arsenal might need to invest in a new left-back option in the future to provide competition for Kolasinac.

Tagliafico and Tierney would be good choices, but Kolasinac's improvement means his position shouldn't be a priority this summer. A central defender and a replacement for the departing Aaron Ramsey should be more pressing concerns for the Gunners.