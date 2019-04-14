Maurizio Sarri Says Chelsea 'Are Going the Right Way' After Liverpool Defeat

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea "are going the right way" after watching the Blues lose 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League.

Sarri told Sky Sports after the match that he feels his team are getting better despite sinking to their eighth league defeat of the season after goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

"We played a good match against wonderful opponents. We stayed in the match for 50 minutes. After the second goal - a shocking goal in a good way for them, but not for us - we reacted.

"We had two or three opportunities to score after the second goal with Eden and Higuain. We were not lucky for sure. We hit the post for the 35th time in our season. Probably at this moment they are better than us, but we are going the right way. We are improving. Three months ago, we were not able to stay in the match."

The defeat is a blow to Chelsea's hopes of finishing in the top four and securing UEFA Champions League football for next season. The Blues stay fourth but have played more games than both Manchester United and Arsenal.

The result also continues Chelsea's dismal record away from home against clubs in the top six of the Premier League this season:

Sarri came in for criticism after the match:

The Italian has come under pressure in his first season at Chelsea with supporters frustrated by his style of play and unwillingness to change tactics.

The Chelsea boss has said he's become used to fans calling for him to be sacked:

The pressure will intensify on Sarri if Chelsea fail to finish in the top four and fail to lift the UEFA Europa League at the end of the season.

The Blues are also facing a difficult summer. The club are currently banned from signing players in the next two transfer windows, while they are expected to lose star man Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, according to Sport.