Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Manchester United Have a 'Decent Plan' for Barcelona

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Red Devils have a "decent plan" for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The Premier League side go into the game 1-0 down from the first leg at Old Trafford, but the Norwegian says he knows how his team will approach the game against the Spanish champions, per the Mirror's David McDonnell.

"I rested a few here to be ready for Tuesday, but we have a decent plan. I hope it's decent. It's a plan, anyway. You look at the quality of those players and that gives us a threat.

"We carry a goal threat but, of course, what we did against Paris Saint-Germain as a team must give everyone a huge ­confidence boost.

"That experience was ­probably the best they've had for many years, and they're probably dreaming about another one of them again at the Nou Camp."

Manchester United warmed up for the game with an unconvincing 2-1 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford. The hosts needed two penalties from Paul Pogba to take all three points.

Football writer Liam Canning was not impressed:

Barcelona will be big favourites for victory against Manchester United after the first-leg result and also because they possess a formidable record at home in Europe:

Yet Solskjaer has fond memories of the Camp Nou. His stoppage-time winner helped secure the Champions League for Manchester United in 1999:

Manchester United will be underdogs for the game but can take confidence from some of their results in the competition this season.

The Premier League side beat Italian champions Juventus 2-1 in Turin in the group stages.

They also came back from a 2-0 home defeat in the last round to win 3-1 against Paris Saint-Germain and progress on away goals.

However, Barcelona will provide an even sterner challenge, as they have a squad packed full of talent and were able to rest key players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets at the weekend.

Manchester United did not manage a shot on target in the first leg against Barcelona, but they will have to be more adventurous at the Camp Nou if they are to have any chance of progressing.