NBA Draft 2019: Ideal Mock Draft Selections for Every 1st-Round Team

The NBA playoffs will build to a crescendo that will reach its peak in June. Right now, the playoffs have just started and it will take two-plus weeks for each of the four rounds of the postseason to play out.

The 14 teams that failed to make the playoffs are already in full preparation mode for 2019-20 season. That means front offices are considering moves to make in free agency and which players to draft. The 16 teams in the playoffs know that the offseason is coming and plans have to be made as well.

Offseason changes may be even more urgent for teams that are good enough to make the postseason, but can't get past the first or second round. Finding the key player that fits their team may allow them to grow substantially.

In this piece, we concentrate on the draft and look at each of the teams that that have first-round draft picks and select the best player for that team based on need. In some cases, it may be the "best player" available, but in other cases it may not. We go into detail on the top 10.

We are using the draft order found in Tankathon.com, with the understanding that the May 14 draft lottery will change the order.

1. New York Knicks: PF Zion Williamson, Duke—Williams appears to be a game-changer and a generational player because of his power, athleticism and his ability to dominate. He is the kind of player who can turn a team around by his mere presence because of the unstoppable quality to his game. It should be a no-brainer for the Knicks to select him if they win the draft lottery May 14, but it may not be that simple.

They already have a top power forward prospect in Kevin Knox. He may not be at Williamson's level, but he is clearly one of the best athletes on the team with a solid future. An argument can be made that selecting Ja Morant or R.J. Barrett might be the better move based on team needs, but we will stick with Williamson, who averaged 27.1 points and 10.7 points for Duke last year.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: SF R.J. Barrett, Duke—There's no doubt that the Cavaliers are bleeding badly and that any of the top stars in the draft could help them. If the Knicks pass on Williamson, they will jump on him, but if not, Barrett appears to be an excellent fit because he is a small forward who can score and create. He was brilliant throughout the regular season with a mark of 23.1 points and 4.4 assists per game, but he was not always at his best in the NCAA tournament.

3. Phoenix Suns: PG Ja Morant, Murray State—The Suns have a couple of key parts in center DeAndre Ayton and shooting guard Devin Booker, so the team that does not need a player at either of those positions.

Instead, the Suns should take Morant, who averaged 24.1 points and 9.9 assists this season for the Racers. He could be a sharp talent and if his talents mesh with Booker and Ayton, it could be the kind of pick that helps make the Suns a respectable team.

4. Chicago Bulls: SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech—The Bulls need a point guard more than anything else, but unless they trade down to the 8-10 range where they could select North Carolina's Coby White or Indiana's Romeo Langford, they are better off with an elite players like Culver, who averaged 20.5 points and 1.6 steals per game. Culver helped lead the Red Raiders to the NCAA championship game, and his skill on the defensive end could rub off well on this struggling team.

5. Atlanta Hawks, SF Cam Reddish, Duke—The Hawks hit a home run when they traded for point guard Trae Young on Draft Day last year, and while they could technically use a shooting guard to pair with him, the selection here is Reddish. He did not have the kind of season that Williamson or Barrett had with the Blue Devils, but the ability level is there. He averaged 16.3 ppg, and he should team well with Young and help the team grow.

6. Washington Wizards, C Jaxson Hayes, Texas—The Wizards are a team that needs to rebuild in all areas, and Bradley Beal may be the only player on their roster who remains a significant part of their future. They need a power forward or center, and Hayes (15.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg) fills the bill.

7. New Orleans Pelicans, SG Romeo Langford, Indiana—The Pelicans are almost certain to move Anthony Davis, and they may also move Jrue Holliday to make it a complete rebuilding effort. Langford looks like a player who could key their future.

8. Memphis Grizzlies, PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt—Mike Conley is an excellent player, and Jaren Jackson Jr. is also a potential star down the road. Bring in Garland, and the Grizzlies could have a player who produces like Portland's Damian Lillard. A knee injury prevented him from showing what he could do with the Commodores, but he is a brilliant talent.

9. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas Mavericks), PF P.J. Washington, Kentucky—As was the case in the earlier explanation for the Hawks, the addition of Young clearly takes care of their shooting guard needs. Washington (18.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg) is a power forward who has a chance to add skill and strength to the Atlanta lineup.

10. Minnesota Timberwolves, PG-SG Coby White, North Carolina—The Timberwolves have a lot of strong working pieces, with Karl-Anthony Towns being their best asset. White (20.3 ppg, 5.2 apg) will be a positive addition to this team.

11. Los Angeles Lakers, SG Kevin Porter Jr., USC

12. Charlotte Hornets, SF De'Andre Hunter, Virginia

13. Miami Heat, PF/SF Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges CSP

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento Kings), C Bol Bol, Oregon

15. Detroit Pistons, SF Nassir Little, North Carolina

16. Orlando Magic, SG Tyler Herro, Kentucky

17. Brooklyn Kings, C Bruno Fernando, Maryland

18. Indiana Pacers, SF Nassir Little, North Carolina

19. San Antonio Spurs, C Goga Bitadze, Buducnost

20. Boston Celtics (L.A. Clippers), PG-SG Ty Jerome, Virginia

21. Oklahoma City Thunder, PF Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

22. Boston Celtics, PF Grant Williams, Tennessee

23. Utah Jazz, SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State

24. Philadelphia 76ers, SF Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

25. Portland Trail Blazers, C Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston Rockets), SF KZ Okpala, Stanford

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver Nuggets), PG Carsen Edwards, Purdue

28. Golden State Warriors, SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto Raptors), SF-PF Isaiah Roby, Nebraska

30. Milwaukee Bucks, C Jontay Porter, Missour