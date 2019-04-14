Jets 2019 NFL Draft News: DE Josh Allen, TE Noah Fant Visit New York

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Kentucky edge-rusher Josh Allen reportedly visited with the New York Jets on Saturday, while Iowa tight end Noah Fant took a visit with the team on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Allen is a very real possibility for the team with the No. 3 overall pick. B/R's Matt Miller has him as the No. 3 prospect on his latest big board, as does NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah. The Jets could use a dynamic pass-rusher, and outside of Ohio State's Nick Bosa, Allen appears to be the best edge prospect in this draft class.

It's less clear how the Jets might end up with Fant, who is Miller's No. 16 overall prospect and Jeremiah's No. 15 prospect.

One possibility would be if the Jets choose to trade down from the No. 3 overall pick to accumulate draft assets, as they are without their second-round pick in this year's draft, which they traded to the Indianapolis Colts last year to move up and select quarterback Sam Darnold.

There's no buyer's remorse there, but the Jets will have some interesting decisions to make at this year's draft to build a contender around him. It appears they are doing their due diligence on Allen and Fant.