Masters Leaderboard 2019: Sunday Score Updates and Tournament Predictions

The first significant swing atop the leaderboard during the fourth round of The Masters occurred at the seventh hole.

Leader Francesco Molinari, who recorded six straight pars to begin the round, dropped a shot while Tiger Woods moved one shot behind the Italian with a birdie.

While Molinari was a model of consistency to start the round, Woods has been up and down with two birdies and two bogeys through seven holes.

The pair of players in the final group on course at Augusta National Golf Club appear to be set for a

duel to close out the tournament, but there are a few others lurking just beneath Woods that are ready to strike as well.

Masters Leaderboard

Updated as of 11:30 a.m. ET

Francesco Molinari (-12)

Tiger Woods (-11)

Brooks Koepka (-11)

Ian Poulter (-10)

Tony Finau (-10)

Patrick Cantlay (-9)

Tournament Predictions



Molinari's Steady Hand Keeps Him In Front

One of the main reasons why Molinari has been able to remain atop the leaderboard is his consistency.

The Italian has two bogeys in four rounds, which came at the 11th hole of the first round and at No. 7 Sunday.

In the third round, the 2018 champion of The Open carded 12 pars and six birdies to move his way up to 13-under.

Molinari has achieved the same consistency at the start of the fourth round while Woods moved up and down from second place.

If he continues to par the front nine, like he did in his first three rounds, Molinari will set the stage for a successful finihs.

Eight of Molinari's 14 birdies at Augusta have come on the back nine, with all of them occurring after the 12th hole.

If the 36-year-old replicates his under-par trend on the back nine, he will keep the distance between himself and the contenders to win the green jacket.

Cantlay Continues Stellar Weekend, Lands in Top 5

Even though he is just three shots back of Molinari, Patrick Cantlay isn't receiving much attention for the weekend he's put together.

After recording a 64 in the third round, Cantlay has moved into the top five with four birdies and a bogey on the front nine.

Cantlay still has plenty of work to do to reach the leaders, and he doesn't have the major experience of the other players in contention, but he is in line for a top-five finish.

The 27-year-old isn't further up the leaderboard because he started the tournament with back-to-back 73s.

But with all of the momentum in his favor, Cantlay is more than capable of staying in the top five for the rest of the round.

The only thing standing in the way of a top-five finish for Cantlay is the performance of other golfers on the back nine.

Holes No. 10 through No. 18 have produced some of the lowest scores of the round, and Cantlay could get surpassed by other players around him making surges into the top five with low scores on the back nine.

