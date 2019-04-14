Kofi Kingston Says New Day Will Stay Together Entering WWE Superstar Shake-Up

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kofi Kingston is WWE champion.

Big E is out of action with a knee injury.

Xavier Woods has a million non-wrestling interests.

With all of these individual factors pointing to a natural breakup point, could this be the end of the New Day? Nope—at least according to Kofi.

The new WWE champ spoke to TMZ Sports and assuaged all concerns about a New Day breakup, saying the faction will stay together heading into this week's Superstar Shake-up.

"I don't understand that; I don't understand why people say that," Kingston said of a potential breakup. "We've said it since the beginning of time: The philosophy of the New Day has always been to lift your brother up."

Kingston went on to note that the "stereotypical path" would be to have New Day break up because of his individual success. However, he correctly noted that New Day is an "atypical" faction, and the trio have no plans of breaking up at any point.

"Everything we do, we do together," Kingston said. "Like you saw on our vignettes we talked about together. Together, together, together. The New Day is all about the group, and that's the way it's gonna be...We ain't going nowhere but to the top. And if we going to the top, we're going together."

Of course, Kingston doesn't necessarily have a say in the matter. There's a 73-year-old man in Connecticut right now who may see the writing on the wall and pull the trigger on a Woods turn because of Big E's injury.

That would rob WWE of its most joyous faction, but Kofi needs a foil unless they're going to run things back with Daniel Bryan. The impending shake-up puts a cloud over everything; hopefully Kofi gets his wish and the New Day keep their run going for as long as they want.

That said, we once said that about The Shield.