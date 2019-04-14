Chelsea's Eden Hazard Talks Top-4 Battle Ahead of Trip to 'On Fire' Liverpool

MICHAL CIZEK/Getty Images

Eden Hazard said Chelsea "can beat anyone" as they prepare to take on a Liverpool side that's "on fire" at Anfield on Sunday.

The Blues travel north in a match that's important to both sides, with the Reds competing for the Premier League title and the visitors looking to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

Per Chelsea's official website, Hazard said:

"We have five games to play. Of course, it is hard to be in the top four because we are not the only team. Tottenham, Arsenal, Man United, they are good, they all want to be in the top four, so we still have a lot of games to play and not easy games, but at the end we are Chelsea. If we want we can beat anyone, so now we are in the top four and we want to finish there at the end of the season."

On Liverpool, he added:

"I think they have been on fire for two years, not just this season, but City, they are there as well. They are a fantastic team to watch, I think the manager is great, they have players who are some of the best in the world, so it’s going to be a good game, a hard one, but it’s always hard at Anfield. But we are Chelsea, we can beat anyone, so we will see.

"We want to win because we want to finish in the top four. We don’t care about who can win the title between City and Liverpool, we want to go there and try to win the game for ourselves."

The Reds sit on 82 points with five matches remaining and are locked in an intense tussle with Manchester City for the title.

The Blues are fourth, two points clear of Manchester United, but they'll have played a game more after facing Liverpool. If they lose at Anfield, they could also find themselves behind Arsenal on goal difference should the Gunners beat Watford on Monday.

What bodes well for Chelsea is that they've not lost to Liverpool since 2016 and are unbeaten at Anfield since 2012.

They also come into the match with Hazard enjoying an excellent season:

He scored twice as the Blues beat West Ham United 2-0 on Monday, including a stunning solo goal in which he dribbled through half their team.

His skills were on show again when Chelsea faced Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday:

The Belgian will face a more resolute defence at Anfield than in either of those appearances, though.

Liverpool have shipped just 20 goals in 33 Premier League games this season, so if anyone can contain the winger it's them. They've also scored 75 goals, a tally bettered only by City, and they've lost just once.

By contrast, the Blues have lost seven times, six of them away from home.



If Chelsea are to keep their remarkable unbeaten run at Anfield going on Sunday, how Hazard performs will have a significant impact.