RB Leipzig CEO: Timo Werner Won't Sign Contract Amid Bayern, Liverpool Rumours

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Timo Werner has told RB Leipzig he does not want to sign a new contract with the club, according to CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

Goal's Ronan Murphy relayed his comments to Sky Germany and noted the transfer speculation surrounding Werner:

In March, the Mirror's Alex Richards reported Liverpool had been in touch with Leipzig regarding Werner, who was said to have agreed personal terms with Bayern.

The 23-year-old is coming up on the final year of his deal with Leipzig, who will have to sell him this summer or risk losing him for free in 2020.

The striker has scored 17 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season, as well as contributing six assists. In each of the last two campaigns, he finished the season on 21 goals.

He's in superb form at the moment, as Squawka Football observed:

The German's goal against Bayer Leverkusen was a memorable effort:

Liverpool have scored 75 goals in the Premier League this term, but they lack quality alternatives to their forward line. What's more, Daniel Sturridge is out of contract this summer.

As for Bayern, they allowed their only recognised back-up to Robert Lewandowski, Sandro Wagner, to leave the club in January for the Chinese Super League.

Werner is Leipzig's most valuable player, according to the International Centre for Sports Studies:

While they'll want him to remain at the club, they can ill afford to lose such a valuable asset for nothing, so a departure this summer seems likely.

He wouldn't necessarily be an automatic starter at either Bayern or Liverpool, though, so he might have to content himself with more of a squad role if he joins either club.