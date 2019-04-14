Brighton Marathon 2019 Results: Helen Davies, Peter Le Grice Win Races

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2019

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of the Color Run presented by Dulux, known as the happiest 5km on the planet on September 20, 2014 in Brighton, England. Runners of all shapes, sizes and speeds start wearing white clothing. At each kilometre a different colour of powder is thrown in the air with the runners becoming a constantly evolving artwork. At the end of the course runners are greeted by the Color Festival where the air is filled with music and stunning coloured powder bursts creating a vibrant party atmosphere. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for Dulux)
Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Helen Davies won the Brighton Marathon for the third consecutive year on Sunday as she topped the women's elite race, while Peter Le Grice won the men's race.

Davies led from start to finish and set a time of two hours, 34 minutes and six seconds, more than four minutes quicker than her winning time last year, while Le Grice finished in 2:16:23:

Jill Collett and Johanna O'Regan rounded out the women's top three, but they were well behind Davies with finishing times of 2:48:14 and 2:49:38, respectively.

The Brighton & Hove Independent captured Davies' winning moment:

In the men's race, Le Grice took the lead from Rob Corney after seven miles and spent the remainder of the distance extending his lead over the field:

There was a close battle behind him for the podium places, though:

In the end, Paul Navesey took second with a time of 2:18:16 to finish ahead of Ian Leitch, who recorded a time of 2:18:33.

Last year's runner-up Dan Nash had to settle for fourth, while Corney came fifth. Each of the top six men finished in under 2:20:00.

Earlier, there were course records for Nick Goolab and Steph Twell in the elite 10-kilometre races:

Goolab finished ahead of Adam Hickey and Andy Heyes.

Related

    Where Every Playoff Team Currently Stands

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Where Every Playoff Team Currently Stands

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger in Contention at the Masters After Rd 3

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Tiger in Contention at the Masters After Rd 3

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Blake on CP3, Being Traded and Why He Doesn’t Miss LA

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Blake on CP3, Being Traded and Why He Doesn’t Miss LA

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors' Ultimate Test Is Here ⚔️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Warriors' Ultimate Test Is Here ⚔️

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report