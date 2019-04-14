Brighton Marathon 2019 Results: Helen Davies, Peter Le Grice Win Races

Brighton Marathon 2019 Results: Helen Davies, Peter Le Grice Win RacesApril 14, 2019
Helen Davies won the Brighton Marathon for the third consecutive year on Sunday as she topped the women's elite race, while Peter Le Grice won the men's race.
Davies led from start to finish and set a time of two hours, 34 minutes and six seconds, more than four minutes quicker than her winning time last year, while Le Grice finished in 2:16:23:
Brighton Marathon Weekend @BrightonMarathn
⏱OFFICIAL finish time 2:16:23 confirmed for #BrightonMarathon winner @petelegrice a PB and new British course record! https://t.co/xbJmvl5vM6
Jill Collett and Johanna O'Regan rounded out the women's top three, but they were well behind Davies with finishing times of 2:48:14 and 2:49:38, respectively.
The Brighton & Hove Independent captured Davies' winning moment:
B & H Independent @BrightonIndy
And Helen Davies wins the women's race #BrightonMarathon https://t.co/Up0cfH6VkD
In the men's race, Le Grice took the lead from Rob Corney after seven miles and spent the remainder of the distance extending his lead over the field:
B & H Independent @BrightonIndy
#BrightonMarathon winner Peter Le Grice breaks the course record https://t.co/HmzMmshLCQ
There was a close battle behind him for the podium places, though:
Brighton Marathon Weekend @BrightonMarathn
The leaderboard shows Peter Le Grice heading well inside the current UK course best time of 2:18:04 As projected inside 2:15! What a battle for the podium places behind with 1second separating 4 runners! #brightonmarathon https://t.co/ObYmINRSB3
In the end, Paul Navesey took second with a time of 2:18:16 to finish ahead of Ian Leitch, who recorded a time of 2:18:33.
Last year's runner-up Dan Nash had to settle for fourth, while Corney came fifth. Each of the top six men finished in under 2:20:00.
Earlier, there were course records for Nick Goolab and Steph Twell in the elite 10-kilometre races:
Brighton Marathon Weekend @BrightonMarathn
Nick Goolab @BelgaveHarrier took the #BM10k victory today in a swift 28:22, a new course record! 👏🏅 https://t.co/uexObAe7rc
Brighton Marathon Weekend @BrightonMarathn
In the elite women's 10k race, @StefApril won by over 1 minute in 31:58, ahead of Mhairi Maclennan, Emily Hosker-Thornhill and Kate Reed #BM10k 🙌 https://t.co/UpU5kI7BVQ
Goolab finished ahead of Adam Hickey and Andy Heyes.
