Brighton Marathon 2019 Results: Helen Davies, Peter Le Grice Win Races

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Helen Davies won the Brighton Marathon for the third consecutive year on Sunday as she topped the women's elite race, while Peter Le Grice won the men's race.

Davies led from start to finish and set a time of two hours, 34 minutes and six seconds, more than four minutes quicker than her winning time last year, while Le Grice finished in 2:16:23:

Jill Collett and Johanna O'Regan rounded out the women's top three, but they were well behind Davies with finishing times of 2:48:14 and 2:49:38, respectively.

The Brighton & Hove Independent captured Davies' winning moment:

In the men's race, Le Grice took the lead from Rob Corney after seven miles and spent the remainder of the distance extending his lead over the field:

There was a close battle behind him for the podium places, though:

In the end, Paul Navesey took second with a time of 2:18:16 to finish ahead of Ian Leitch, who recorded a time of 2:18:33.

Last year's runner-up Dan Nash had to settle for fourth, while Corney came fifth. Each of the top six men finished in under 2:20:00.

Earlier, there were course records for Nick Goolab and Steph Twell in the elite 10-kilometre races:

Goolab finished ahead of Adam Hickey and Andy Heyes.