Vincent Kompany Says Manchester City Should Not 'Overthink' Crystal Palace Clash

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has warned his team-mates against overthinking their match with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Sky Blues can regain top spot in the Premier League with a win at Selhurst Park before Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield, and Kompany is hoping they keep things simple, as Goal's Sam Lee shared:

Per Lee, he said:

"I just feel that this game…the big mistake would be to overthink it. We are a good team, preparing well, if we do that we will create chances and the only thing that stands in the way of you winning a game when you're creating chances is the form of the day or bad luck, but that should still be the key to us approaching that game."

City lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final in their most recent match.

They did so after manager Pep Guardiola brought in Riyad Mahrez for Kevin De Bruyne, whom he left on the bench alongside Leroy Sane until the 89th minute.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney felt Guardiola was guilty of overthinking his selections:

Jack Pitt-Brooke of the same outlet was less convinced but nevertheless thought the City boss made some errors with his decisions:

The match with Spurs was the first of three clashes between the two sides in April. They will face off on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League tie before meeting again in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kompany said he was not suggesting his manager did overthink things against Spurs:

"Ultimately you're playing against a good team that you're going to face three times. I do think there's a different depth to that fixture than maybe the other ones, because you face a team three times, is it realistic to think that approaching the game the same way three times is going to give you victory? I don't know, but I can see why it's a more difficult game to manage."

The Sky Blues are pursuing an incredible quadruple this season, having won the Carabao Cup and secured a place in the FA Cup final.

However, it's neck-and-neck in the Premier League with Liverpool, who are two points ahead but have played a game more.

City might need to win all of their remaining domestic matches to retain their league title, but they could afford a narrow defeat in their opening away leg against Spurs in the Champions League, as that can be turned around at the Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Blues will be wary against Palace on Sunday after the Eagles beat them 3-2 in December.

"This one is now, Selhurst Park—it's a one-off against a good team," Kompany added. "We have everything to play for and that makes me more confident in the team. I like this situation. I like it when our backs are against the wall and have to perform. I feel a certain level of calmness in that."