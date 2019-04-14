NBA Playoff Bracket 2019: Predictions for Remainder of Postseason Picture

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The opening night of the 2019 NBA Playoffs has come and gone. Interestingly, the only top seed to win on Saturday night was the Golden State Warriors. The seventh-seeded Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs won, as did the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets.

What does this mean in the grand scheme of things? Not a whole lot, other than that the losers of Game 1 also have not lost home-court advantage for the opening round. It does suggest, however, that teams shouldn't get comfortable being the higher-seeded team in any matchup during the playoffs.

Here, you'll find some predictions for the 2019 postseason, based both on what we've seen so far and expect to see in the playoffs. We'll also take a look at the remaining round-by-round schedule and the latest odds from OddsChecker.

2019 NBA Playoffs, Round 1

Eastern Conference



1. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 8. Detroit Pistons

2. Toronto Raptors vs. 7. Orlando Magic

3. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 6. Brooklyn Nets

4. Boston Celtics vs. 5. Indiana Pacers

Western Conference

1. Golden State Warriors vs. 8. Los Angeles Clippers

2. Denver Nuggets vs. 7. San Antonio Spurs

3. Portland Trail Blazers vs. 6. Oklahoma City Thunder

4. Houston Rockets vs. 5. Utah Jazz

Known Start Dates for Remaining Rounds (via NBA.com)



First Round: Saturday, April 13

Conference Semifinals: Monday, April 29 or Tuesday, April 30 (possible move up to April 27-28)

Conference Finals: Tuesday, May 14 or Wednesday, May 15 (possible move up to May 12-13)

Finals: Thursday, May 30

Latest Championship Odds

Golden State Warriors: 12-25

Milwaukee Bucks: 6-1

Houston Rockets 11-1

Toronto Raptors: 14-1

Philadelphia 76ers: 14-1

Boston Celtics: 16-1

Denver Nuggets: 30-1

Oklahoma City Thunder: 30-1

San Antonio Spurs: 50-1

Utah Jazz: 60-1

Portland Trail Blazers: 60-1

Brooklyn Nets: 150-1

Los Angeles Clippers: 200-1

Indiana Pacers: 150-1

Orlando Magic: 150-1

Detroit Pistons: 200-1

Predictions

Toronto Will Again Exit Early

The Toronto Raptors lost on Saturday to the lowly Orlando Magic, who haven't even been to the playoffs since the 2011-2012 season. The Raptors never seemed to get in a rhythm, and the few times they generated momentum, they failed to hold it. Of course, the Magic deserve some credit for winning the game as well.

This has been a playoff trend for the Raptors in recent years, even though they've regularly looked like a dangerous team during the regular season. Since the 2013-14 season, Toronto has never finished lower than fourth in the Eastern Conference—which means they've held home-court advantage for at least Round 1 six straight years.

The Raptors lost in the first round twice and in the second round twice, and now they're in a hole in Round 1. They did make it to the Eastern Conference Finals back in 2016, but they fell in six games to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the addition of former Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, it felt like the Raptors might finally have the good to go on a deep postseason run. They'll probably get past Orlando, but if they cannot turn up the intensity now, they're not going to do so for three consecutive series.

The Warriors Will Again Cruise to the Finals

While the Raptors struggled to flip on the playoff switch against Orlando, the Warriors had zero trouble doing so against the No. 8 seed Los Angeles Clippers. The game was close for a bit early, and then, boom, the Warriors turned up the volume and started to run away with the game.

It's was easy to forget during the regular season just how good Golden State can play as a team. The uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant's future, his spat with Draymond Green and the general disinterest the Warriors seemed to have for the regular season masked the fact that this is still one of the most dominant teams in modern NBA history.

When Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Co. get hot, there isn't a defense in the league that can shut them down completely.

Can a team like the Houston Rockets give Golden State some trouble in the playoffs? Sure. Houston took the Warriors to a Game 7 last year and owns a 3-1 head-to-head record this season. However, if the Warriors want to dominate, they're going to—all the way to another fifth consecutive Finals appearance.

The Process Won't Be Completed This Year

The 76ers have endured some tough seasons over the past few years, but the losing has led to some great draft pick-ups and a team brimming with overall talent. After losing for five straight years, Philadelphia finally got back into the playoffs last season and are making an encore appearance this year.

However, the 76ers just don't have the feel of a team poised for a deep run in the East. They got completely out-classed by the Nets on Saturday, Amir Johnson got caught playing with his cell phone on the bench during the loss, and those always-positive Philadelphia fans booed their home team when the game was still within reach.

"If you're going to boo, stay on that side," 76ers star Ben Simmons told fans after the game.

If Simmons and the 76ers want more adoration from fans, they need to get on the right side of the conference semifinals That isn't going to happen this postseason.

Predictions for Conference Finals

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Prediction for Finals

Warriors vs. Bucks