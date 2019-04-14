Matches to Make for Winners and Losers from UFC 236

0 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 236 provided two electric interim title tilts in Atlanta on Saturday. The State Farm Arena was home to a night to remember.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier ran their 2012 bout back, and Poirier got his hand raised once again. But it wasn't anywhere near as easy as that night seven years ago. Holloway didn't go away and forced Poirier to fight the full 25 minutes.

The co-main event was even better. Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum fought for 25 minutes themselves, and Adesanya came out the other end with the interim UFC middleweight title. Both men had their moments and landed hard shots, but Adesanya pulled away and nearly stopped Gastelum in the waning seconds.

For the new champions, their next fights seem obvious. Unify the interim belts with the undisputed straps. But what about the losers? Which bouts are next for Holloway and Gastelum?

And what about the other fighters who competed on the UFC 236 fight card?

Shall we put on our matchmaking caps and get to work? Grab a pen and pad, and let's look at the full event and select the next fights for each winner and loser coming out of Atlanta. These are the matches to make following UFC 236.