NBA Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Game Times and Predictions for 1st-Round Bracket

NBA Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Game Times and Predictions for 1st-Round BracketApril 14, 2019
Postseason basketball is just getting started, as the NBA playoffs began Saturday with four first-round matchups. The other four series begin Sunday, and then the quest for the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy will be fully underway.
The Golden State Warriors were the only higher-seeded team to win Saturday, as they opened their series against the Los Angeles Clippers with a home win. The San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic all notched upset road victories to open the postseason.
As the first playoff games are just taking place, here's a look at everything you need to know for the opening round of this year's NBA playoffs.
First-Round NBA Playoffs Schedule (All Times ET)
*If necessary
Sunday, April 14
Game 1: Indiana at Boston, 1 p.m., TNT
Game 1: Oklahoma City at Portland, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Game 1: Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 1: Utah at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 15
Game 2: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 2: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 16
Game 2: Orlando at Toronto, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 2: San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m., NBA TV
Game 2: Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, April 17
Game 2: Indiana at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 2: Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., NBA TV
Game 2: Utah at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Thursday, April 18
Game 3: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Denver at San Antonio, 9 p.m., NBA TV
Game 3: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Friday, April 19
Game 3: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Boston at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 3: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, April 20
Game 4: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, April 21
Game 4: Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m., ABC
Game 4: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Game 4: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 22
Game 4: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 23
Game 5: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*
Game 5: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*
Game 5: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*
Game 5: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD*
Wednesday, April 24
Game 5: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*
Game 5: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD*
Game 5: Utah at Houston, TBD*
Game 5: Indiana at Boston, TBD*
Thursday, April 25
Game 6: Denver at San Antonio, TBD*
Game 6: Toronto at Orlando, TBD*
Game 6: Portland at Oklahoma City, TBD*
Game 6: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBD*
Friday, April 26
Game 6: Milwaukee at Detroit, TBD*
Game 6: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBD*
Game 6: Houston at Utah, TBD*
Game 6: Boston at Indiana, TBD*
Saturday, April 27
Game 7: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*
Game 7: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*
Game 7: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*
Game 7: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD*
Sunday, April 28
Game 7: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*
Game 7: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD*
Game 7: Utah at Houston, TBD*
Game 7: Indiana at Boston, TBD*
First-Round Predictions
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee over Detroit in four games
Toronto over Orlando in five games
Philadelphia over Brooklyn in six games
Boston over Indiana in six games
Western Conference
Golden State over L.A. Clippers in four games
Denver over San Antonio in seven games
Oklahoma City over Portland in seven games
Houston over Utah in six games
For most of the first-round series, it should be the favored team securing the victory and moving on to the conference semifinals. And that includes the three higher-seeded teams that suffered a Game 1 loss on Saturday.
The Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets will all bounce back to secure series wins.
The series that most likely could see a lower-seeded team winning in the first round is the Western Conference matchup between the No. 3-seeded Portland Trail Blazers and the No. 6-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.
It should be a competitive series that goes to seven games, but the Thunder will pull out a clutch Game 7 win led by stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Entering Game 1, George is day to day with right shoulder soreness.
However, George appears confident he will be playing Game 1.
"You can expect me out there Sunday," George said, according to ESPN.com's Royce Young.
The top two championship contenders are likely the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks, the No. 1 seeds in each conference. The Warriors are looking to win the title for the third straight season, while the Bucks are seeking their first playoff series win since 2001.
Neither team should have any difficulty winning its first-round series. The Warriors should handily defeat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Bucks will take down the Detroit Pistons, each winning their series with a four-game sweep.
The first round will have some exciting games and competitive series, and the competition will only get closer and more intense as the playoffs progress.
