NBA Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Game Times and Predictions for 1st-Round Bracket

Postseason basketball is just getting started, as the NBA playoffs began Saturday with four first-round matchups. The other four series begin Sunday, and then the quest for the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy will be fully underway.

The Golden State Warriors were the only higher-seeded team to win Saturday, as they opened their series against the Los Angeles Clippers with a home win. The San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic all notched upset road victories to open the postseason.

As the first playoff games are just taking place, here's a look at everything you need to know for the opening round of this year's NBA playoffs.

First-Round NBA Playoffs Schedule (All Times ET)

*If necessary

Sunday, April 14

Game 1: Indiana at Boston, 1 p.m., TNT

Game 1: Oklahoma City at Portland, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 1: Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 1: Utah at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 15

Game 2: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 2: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 16

Game 2: Orlando at Toronto, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 2: San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Game 2: Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 17

Game 2: Indiana at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Game 2: Utah at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 18

Game 3: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Denver at San Antonio, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 19

Game 3: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Boston at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 3: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 20

Game 4: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 21

Game 4: Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 22

Game 4: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 23

Game 5: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*

Game 5: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*

Game 5: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*

Game 5: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD*

Wednesday, April 24

Game 5: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*

Game 5: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD*

Game 5: Utah at Houston, TBD*

Game 5: Indiana at Boston, TBD*

Thursday, April 25

Game 6: Denver at San Antonio, TBD*

Game 6: Toronto at Orlando, TBD*

Game 6: Portland at Oklahoma City, TBD*

Game 6: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBD*

Friday, April 26

Game 6: Milwaukee at Detroit, TBD*

Game 6: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBD*

Game 6: Houston at Utah, TBD*

Game 6: Boston at Indiana, TBD*

Saturday, April 27

Game 7: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*

Game 7: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*

Game 7: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD*

Sunday, April 28

Game 7: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*

Game 7: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD*

Game 7: Utah at Houston, TBD*

Game 7: Indiana at Boston, TBD*

First-Round Predictions

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee over Detroit in four games

Toronto over Orlando in five games

Philadelphia over Brooklyn in six games

Boston over Indiana in six games

Western Conference

Golden State over L.A. Clippers in four games

Denver over San Antonio in seven games

Oklahoma City over Portland in seven games

Houston over Utah in six games

For most of the first-round series, it should be the favored team securing the victory and moving on to the conference semifinals. And that includes the three higher-seeded teams that suffered a Game 1 loss on Saturday.

The Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets will all bounce back to secure series wins.

The series that most likely could see a lower-seeded team winning in the first round is the Western Conference matchup between the No. 3-seeded Portland Trail Blazers and the No. 6-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

It should be a competitive series that goes to seven games, but the Thunder will pull out a clutch Game 7 win led by stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Entering Game 1, George is day to day with right shoulder soreness.

However, George appears confident he will be playing Game 1.

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

"You can expect me out there Sunday," George said, according to ESPN.com's Royce Young.

The top two championship contenders are likely the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks, the No. 1 seeds in each conference. The Warriors are looking to win the title for the third straight season, while the Bucks are seeking their first playoff series win since 2001.

Neither team should have any difficulty winning its first-round series. The Warriors should handily defeat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Bucks will take down the Detroit Pistons, each winning their series with a four-game sweep.

The first round will have some exciting games and competitive series, and the competition will only get closer and more intense as the playoffs progress.