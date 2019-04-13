Stephen Curry Passes Ray Allen for Most Made 3s in NBA Playoff History

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

When Stephen Curry inevitably has a film made about him, the tagline should read: Just keep swishing, swishing, swishing.

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors two-time MVP point guard surpassed NBA Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen for the most made threes in NBA playoff history. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Curry needed just 91 postseason games to achieve the feat while Allen played in 171 throughout his 18-season career.

Curry's 386th career postseason triple came with 6:39 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State buried the Clippers 121-104 to take a 1-0 lead in the first-round series behind a game-high 38 points from Curry. The three-time NBA champion nailed eight threes along the way.

