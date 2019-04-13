Stephen Curry Passes Ray Allen for Most Made 3s in NBA Playoff History

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 14, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket against the LA Clippers during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

When Stephen Curry inevitably has a film made about him, the tagline should read: Just keep swishing, swishing, swishing.

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors two-time MVP point guard surpassed NBA Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen for the most made threes in NBA playoff history. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Curry needed just 91 postseason games to achieve the feat while Allen played in 171 throughout his 18-season career.

Curry's 386th career postseason triple came with 6:39 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State buried the Clippers 121-104 to take a 1-0 lead in the first-round series behind a game-high 38 points from Curry. The three-time NBA champion nailed eight threes along the way.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

