Stephen Curry Passes Ray Allen for Most Made 3s in NBA Playoff History

Stephen Curry Passes Ray Allen for Most Made 3s in NBA Playoff HistoryApril 14, 2019
When Stephen Curry inevitably has a film made about him, the tagline should read: Just keep swishing, swishing, swishing.
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors two-time MVP point guard surpassed NBA Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen for the most made threes in NBA playoff history. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Curry needed just 91 postseason games to achieve the feat while Allen played in 171 throughout his 18-season career.
Curry's 386th career postseason triple came with 6:39 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Golden State buried the Clippers 121-104 to take a 1-0 lead in the first-round series behind a game-high 38 points from Curry. The three-time NBA champion nailed eight threes along the way.
