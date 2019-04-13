Watch Kevin Durant, Pat Beverley Get Ejected After Confrontation in Game 1

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 14, 2019

The Golden State Warriors were in the midst of blowing out the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series Saturday.

Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant made the humiliation official late in the fourth quarter by defending Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley into the scorers' table and laughing at him when Beverley got up to retaliate.

Before Beverley could follow through on the confrontation, an official got between the two and ejected them both.

It was a frustrating performance for Beverley all-around, scoring just three points, while Durant bucketed 23 points on 50 percent shooting from the field.

Golden State took Game 1 121-104 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Game 2 is set for Monday at Oracle, tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

