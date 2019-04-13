Watch Kevin Durant, Pat Beverley Get Ejected After Confrontation in Game 1

Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? Right Arrow Icon

The Golden State Warriors were in the midst of blowing out the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series Saturday.

Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant made the humiliation official late in the fourth quarter by defending Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley into the scorers' table and laughing at him when Beverley got up to retaliate.

Before Beverley could follow through on the confrontation, an official got between the two and ejected them both.

It was a frustrating performance for Beverley all-around, scoring just three points, while Durant bucketed 23 points on 50 percent shooting from the field.

Golden State took Game 1 121-104 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Game 2 is set for Monday at Oracle, tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT.