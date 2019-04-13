Report: Ronda Rousey to Have Surgery Tuesday on Hand Injury; Timeline Unknown

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Former WWE Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey is scheduled to undergo surgery on her broken hand next week.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Rousey will have the procedure done on Tuesday, and WWE officials are hopeful she can return either later this year or in early 2020.

