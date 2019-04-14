The Best Brock Lesnar Feud You Didn't Think You Wanted for His WWE Return

WWE

Without a title after his WrestleMania loss, Brock Lesnar is free to go some interesting ways with his next feud in WWE.

There are seemingly endless options. But if WWE wants to keep Lesnar away from the Universal title now that it will be regularly defended on Raw, his next fight has to feel like a big match without a title. A heavyweight bout.

Narrowing the field a bit, guys like Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe will likely be busy elsewhere and have already happened anyway. The Undertaker isn't walking back through that door for a match. Lesnar fighting John Cena or Triple H again would be tired.

The most obvious candidate is right under the radar in front of everyone: Bobby Lashley.

It doesn't get much more "big-fight feel" than that. WWE has done a good job lately of building up smaller guys like Daniel Bryan and Finn Balor before their matches with Lesnar. Lashley doesn't need any help. He's a monster in his own right and—even better—has a professional fighting background of his own.

And for those who want to point out Lesnar fought some of the best the MMA world has to offer while Lashley drummed up his record against iffy competition—so what? This is wrestling, where a small guy like Bryan almost beat Lesnar, relax.

Part of this idea is attractive simply from a physicality standpoint. Few guys can stand in the ring with Lesnar and look physically intimidating. Lashley is one of those rare Superstars.

But part of it stems from Lashley's recent WrestleMania performance. He dropped the Intercontinental title while putting over Balor's Demon character but looked like a million bucks doing so:

A small shift, but an intimidating one. And it goes beyond the look, as Lashley seemed to turn it up a notch on the biggest stage, pulling out some agile, if not gravity-defying moves for a man his size.

Rest assured Lashley would pull out a similar performance against Lesnar. And WWE could use it on big stages that aren't 'Mania, too. They have a show in Saudi Arabia to book. Lashley himself made a good point on social media, too:

There is always an outside chance WWE keeps Lesnar away from Raw now anyway. SmackDown makes the shift to Fox this year and one can presume the transition means more sports-esque programming. Throwing a storied MMA fighter like Lesnar on the blue brand makes sense following this train of thought, as does Lashley serving as his main opposition.

This probably sounds bad to folks who haven't seen some of Lashley's non-WWE work over the past few years. But when he's been given time on the mic he's done well. WWE has simply botched his character since his return. He has hardly remained afloat while being assigned shticks like smacking his butt on live television.

Lashley can hold his own on the mic and build a feud, but it doesn't hurt he could still have Lio Rush serving as his mouthpiece to combat Paul Heyman in this scenario. These two don't need a ton of storytelling in the first place but there are positive chips in place to work in some talking.

Keep in mind Lashley has hinted he might dip back into the world of MMA too, as soon as this year. So on paper, he and Lesnar could go all out in a memorable match, then dive out into the world of combat sports with an understandable reason for being missing from WWE programming.

Overall, a feud like this would knock a ton of items off a list at once. It gives fans a unique flavor they haven't seen before and crosses the hardcore and casual fan boundaries at once. It gives Lesnar respectable competition he doesn't have to be around for often to build up and it pulls Lashley out of a strange purgatory and likely prevents another fall to the midcard where he'll spin his wheels.

Perhaps best of all, it keeps Lesnar out of the title picture so new guys can emerge on that front too. Not that Lashley doesn't deserve fighting for the very top of the card, but he'd slot well in a heavyweight bout most wrestlers won't ever get to experience.

If WWE wants a fresh feud and big-fight feel, Lashley can offer it in the ring with Lesnar, even if he isn't the first name to come to mind.