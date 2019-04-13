Masters 2019: Francesco Molinari Leads Tiger Woods, Tony Finau by 2 Strokes

Masters 2019: Francesco Molinari Leads Tiger Woods, Tony Finau by 2 StrokesApril 13, 2019
Moving day at the 2019 Masters lived up to that billing, even though it was Francesco Molinari staying on top of the leaderboard with a 54-hole score of 13 under par.
Molinari started Saturday in a five-way tie for the top spot. He ended it alone with 18 holes left to play with his first green jacket hanging in the balance.
It won't be easy with Tiger Woods and Tony Finau hot on Molinari's heels at 11 under par. There was a brief moment when all three players were tied for the lead before Molinari got red-hot down the stretch.
2019 Masters Leaderboard
1. Francesco Molinari
T2. Tony Finau (-11)
T2. Tiger Woods (-11)
4. Brooks Koepka (-10)
T5. Webb Simpson (-9)
T5. Ian Poulter (-9)
T7. Dustin Johnson (-8)
T7. Matt Kuchar (-8)
T7. Justin Harding (-8)
T7. Xander Schauffele (-8)
T7. Louis Oosthuizen (-8)
Full leaderboard via Augusta.com
All eyes will be focused squarely on Woods heading into the final round. He posted his best score of the weekend Saturday with a five-under-par 67.
Woods sent the Augusta crowd into a frenzy with this birdie putt on No. 16 that briefly gave him a share of the lead:
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
Tiger Woods is tied for the lead at #themasters https://t.co/dC2JEODVSC
Despite not finishing in that spot, ESPN Stats & Info noted history indicates Woods is in excellent position to leave the Masters with his fifth career title:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Tiger Woods is in the clubhouse at -11. Every time he's reached that mark through 3 rounds at Augusta, he's won the green jacket. However, he currently trails Francesco Molinari. All of Woods' 14 career major wins have come with at least a share of the 54-hole lead. https://t.co/ZYei3M6eNC
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus shared the key to Woods' success Saturday:
Jack Nicklaus @jacknicklaus
To pinpoint one thing that helps longevity at Augusta National it's putting. @TigerWoods was perfect today inside 10 feet. Putting is about nerve & nerves. As long as Tiger has that under control, he can win at @TheMasters for next 10 yrs. Tiger’s nerve is still pretty darn good!
Woods' recent final-round history at the Masters has been spotty. Last year's 69 was the first time he broke 70 on Sunday since 2011.
Even though Woods will get a lot of attention, Molinari's late rise put momentum squarely in his court. The Italian star had a run of four straight birdies from No. 12 through 15 that gave him a small cushion to work with.
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
Three birdies in a row gives @F_Molinari a one-stroke lead going to the par 5 No. 15. https://t.co/jULkWfVXnt
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
The lead extends to two strokes for @F_Molinari following a fourth birdie in a row. He has three holes left to play today at #themasters https://t.co/ux7bmEzahH
Finau started Saturday in 16th place following rounds of 71 and 70. He put himself in prime position to leave Augusta with his first career major title with a historic start to the third round.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
So close! Tony Finau misses a birdie putt on No. 9 that would've marked the first 29 on the first nine in Masters history. He settles for -6, tying the best score on the first nine in Masters history... and heads to the 10th tee as the solo leader. https://t.co/tbDViRzCkg
The cherry on top of Finau's front nine was an eagle on No. 8 that dropped him to six under for the day.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
He almost made a two ... at the par-5. @TonyFinauGolf is having himself a DAY at the Masters and leads by one. https://t.co/GS0qP4QR7Z
Moving to the back nine did slow Finau down, at least relative to how he started. The Utah native closed with two birdies on Nos. 13 and 15 to bring his overall score to 11 under.
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
Six birdies and an eagle. The lead is now two strokes for @TonyFinauGolf. #themasters https://t.co/ogXohbZhTC
Finau, Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantlay all finished with scores of 64, tied for the lowest score in any round of this year's tournament. Finau and Simpson used their rounds to put themselves in position to keep pressure on Molinari and Woods.
One significant adjustment everyone has to make Sunday is how they follow the leaderboard. The PGA Tour announced changes to the final-round schedule in an attempt to combat expected severe weather in Augusta:
PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms
With the possibility of severe weather Sunday, tee times @TheMasters will be in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10 tees beginning at 7:30 am. Leaders will go at 9:20 a.m. ET
If rain plays a factor on the course, it's going to cause everyone to adjust their style of play. Molinari is in the driver seat for his second career major title, but Saturday proved a lot of things can change in a short amount of time.
