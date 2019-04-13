Jordan Spieth Still Behind Pace Despite 3-Under 69 in 2019 Masters Round 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth shot his second straight round in the 60s.

It just won't be enough to undo his Thursday struggles and get him into contention.

Spieth shot a three-under 69 in Saturday's third round of the 2019 Masters Tournament, putting him at four under overall and in a tie for 21st place in the clubhouse.

The former world No. 1 is seven under over the last two rounds after opening up the event with a three-over 75. Spieth has struggled mightily to find his game all year and hasn't finished any better than 30th in an event this PGA season.

"I if I can somehow cut it to three by Sunday, then I feel like I have a legitimate chance," Spieth told reporters after the second round. "It's not really anything special here; it's just trying to progress, and I feel like I did that. I don't expect to go out and hit it the best I ever have. But I definitely made strides with my ball-striking."

Unfortunately for Spieth, the course played low for just about everyone Saturday. Tony Finau, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay and Thorbjorn Olesen are among a group of golfers who carded strong low numbers to ascend into Sunday contention. There were six scores of five under or better, and two of eight under on the day (Simpson, Cantlay) as of publication.

Spieth, who has never finished lower than 11th at Augusta, started off his round with a wildly inconsistent first three holes and didn't fully find his game until the back nine. He started with a birdie at No. 1 and hit another at No. 3—good start—but that was sandwiched in between an ugly double bogey on the par-five second.

Spieth made the turn at one over after dropping another stroke at No. 5 before getting into a rhythm on the back. He hit birdie on the tough 495-yard 10th and went back below par on the day after another birdie at the par-three 12th. After concluding his round well with another set of birdies on Nos. 15 and 17, Spieth turned in his 32 on the back and went into the clubhouse with another solid round.

While he has almost no chance of winning a second green jacket, Spieth has to be encouraged by his last two days. The last year of golf has been a miserable abyss that's taken him all the way to No. 33 in the world.

If anything can be built upon from these last two rounds, Spieth needs to take it and use it moving forward.