MLB Rumors: Craig Kimbrel, Agent Sought 5-Year, $100M Contract in Late March

If there was any mystery about why Craig Kimbrel remains unsigned when so many teams seem to need bullpen help, the All-Star closer's reported contract demands might offer some answers.

Per The Athletic's Jim Bowden, Kimbrel and his agent, Dave Meter, were telling teams as recently as late March he wanted a five-year, $100 million deal.

Even though that is an exorbitant amount for a reliever, it represents a decrease in what Kimbrel initially sought when free agency began.

The Athletic's Jayson Stark reported in December that at least two teams who spoke with Kimbrel were informed the right-hander wanted a contract "north of $100 million for six years."

No pure reliever has ever been given a nine-figure deal in Major League Baseball. Aroldis Chapman's five-year, $86 million pact with the New York Yankees in December 2016 remains the largest deal handed out to a relief pitcher.

Kimbrel's past performance would seem to warrant putting him in that conversation. He's made the All-Star team seven times, has recorded at least 31 saves in each of his eight full seasons with an ERA of 1.91 and 868 strikeouts in 532.2 innings.

Two potential problems for Kimbrel as he continues to negotiate are age—he turns 31 on May 28—and he averaged at least 4.5 walks per nine innings in two of the previous three seasons. The right-hander also had control issues with eight walks in 10.2 innings for the Boston Red Sox last postseason.