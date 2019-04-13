Video: Ronda Rousey Shows Injured Hand After WWE WrestleMania in Vlog

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In a vlog released Saturday, former Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey showed herself getting X-rays on her injured right hand after WrestleMania 35.

As seen in the following video, beginning at the 13-minute mark, Rousey's hand and wrist appeared to be bruised (Warning: contains profanity):

After Rousey was pinned by Becky Lynch in the Winner Take All Triple Threat match for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships that also included Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania on Sunday, reports surfaced regarding Rousey suffering an injury.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Rousey broke her hand. Meltzer added that Rousey had been scheduled to take time away from WWE after WrestleMania 35 anyway.

Rousey made her in-ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania 34 last year, teaming with Kurt Angle to beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Over the next year, she went undefeated before losing to Lynch on a crucifix pin.

Since Rousey's shoulder came up during the pin, she will have a gripe to use against Lynch whenever she does return to the ring, which could set the stage for a huge singles match at another significant pay-per-view.

SummerSlam in August would seem to be a good target, although it isn't yet known when Rousey intends to return or when her hand will be healed.

Until Rousey does come back, Lynch is the undisputed face of the WWE women's division with both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles in her possession.

