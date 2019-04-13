Wizards' Devin Robinson Arrested After Alleged Fight with Eagles' Jalen Mills

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards announced they won't make a qualifying contract offer to small forward Devin Robinson after he was arrested Saturday morning.

"We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend a qualifying offer to him for the 2019-20 season," the team said in a statement.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported Robinson was allegedly involved in a fight outside a nightclub.

The altercation, which took place at the Opera Ultra Lounge in Washington, D.C., also included Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

The 24-year-old University of Florida product made seven appearances for the Wizards during the 2018-19 season, which was his second straight year operating under a two-way contract. He went undrafted in 2017 before joining the Wizards organization.

He averaged 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 59.4 percent in his limited action at the NBA level this season. He was more involved in 22 games for the Capital City Go-Go of the G League, putting up 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

In February, Robinson told Stephen Ruiz of the Orlando Sentinel he felt his all-around game had made serious strides since his collegiate days with the Gators.

"I feel like if [fans] see me now, they're like, 'That boy is totally different than what he was at Florida,'" he said. "'This kid is more aggressive. He has that dog in him. More confident. His overall game, he doesn't put himself in a box and get frustrated over little things that he does or dwell on the past.'"

Washington's decision means Robinson will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.