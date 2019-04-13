NBA Rumors: Alvin Gentry 'A Favorite' of the Pelicans; Expected to Return as HC

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry is expected to return next season, as he is a "favorite of the organization," according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Gentry signed a two-year extension through the 2020-21 season in June 2018.

The 64-year-old has been an NBA coach for nearly three decades, spending time as both a head coach and an assistant through the years. New Orleans is the fifth franchise he's been a head coach for, and he's compiled career record of 480-553.

After a 30-win season in his first year on the job, Gentry guided the team to an improved record in each of the next two years. The Pelicans' 48 wins in 2017-18 were their most since 2008-09, and their first-round sweep of the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers marked their first trip to the second round since 2008.

Unfortunately for Gentry, his squad took a major step back this season. Not only did the Pelicans lose veterans Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins in free agency last offseason, but they also had to fight through the adversity of star Anthony Davis' January trade request.

Davis appeared in only 56 games, including just 15 after Jan. 18.

New Orleans went 33-49 as its disgruntled star was in and out of the lineup. They tied for the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

Gentry is 145-183 with one playoff appearance in four seasons the Pelicans.

A disappointing year hasn't affected the coach's confidence in his team, though:

The Davis drama resulted in former general manager Dell Demps' February ouster. Wojnarowski reported on Friday that former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin had reached a deal to become New Orleans' executive vice president of basketball operations.

Per Wojnarowski, Gentry was expected to remain on board regardless of who was hired in the front office. It's worth noting that Gentry and Griffin do have a history of working together. The two were in the Phoenix Suns organization from 2004 to 2010. Gentry also interviewed for the Cavs' head coaching vacancy in 2014, which was given to David Blatt.