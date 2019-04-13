NBA's Adam Silver Says 'We Disfavor Trade Demands' After Anthony Davis' Request

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reiterated Friday the league is against trade demands after it fined New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis $50,000 in late January for making a public trade request.

"Of course, from the league's standpoint, we disfavor trade demands," Silver told reporters.

