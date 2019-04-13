Braun Strowman and 4 Superstars in Need of a Reboot After WrestleMania 35 Season

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With WrestleMania in the rearview mirror, WWE turns its attention to the post-Showcase of the Immortals season and hugely significant Superstar Shake-up that will alter the rosters of Raw and SmackDown for the foreseeable future.

In doing so, it has the opportunity to reboot several Superstars whose WrestleMania seasons were either underwhelming or did not feature the outcomes one would have hoped for them.

From former world champions to Superstars with the potential to reach that pinnacle, they are competitors who can serve the company in high-profile positions with the right boost from the creative team.

Before the Superstar Shake-up takes place on Monday and Tuesday to change the face of WWE's premier brands, these are the Superstars who would most benefit from reboots.