Zion Williamson Says 'Who Knows' When Asked If He's Declaring for 2019 NBA Draft

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2019

Duke forward Zion Williamson reacts after getting called for a foul against Central Florida during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Duke won 77-76. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils stars RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish have already declared for the 2019 NBA draft on June 20 at Barclays Center, and now, the basketball world awaits Zion Williamson's decision.

On Friday night, when he received the John R. Wooden Award at the College Basketball Awards as the men's player of the year, Williamson was asked if he would be joining his teammates in the draft pool. Instead of making his announcement, the 18-year-old decided to keep everyone on the edge of their seats, via ESPN:

"Who knows?" Williamson said with a smile.

The 6'7", 285-pound forward is widely projected to be the top overall pick—if he declares.

Williamson is coming off a freshman season that saw him average 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while leading Duke to a 32-6 record. The team was 29-3 with him in the lineup.

Underclassmen have until April 21 to declare for the draft.    

