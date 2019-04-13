5 Best Feuds for Roman Reigns Leading Up to WWE SummerSlam 2019

5 Best Feuds for Roman Reigns Leading Up to WWE SummerSlam 2019April 13, 2019
Roman Reigns vanquished Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35, and with The Scottish Psychopath possibly moving to SmackDown after what we saw on Tuesday's show, The Big Dog might need a new rival.
The period between WrestleMania and SummerSlam is only about four months, so WWE can easily run a feud from now until the big event on August 11.
Reigns has feuded with just about every big name on the WWE roster, but that doesn't mean the company can't come up with a few meaningful programs for him.
There are people he hasn't faced in a while, people who have been repackaged since he last feuded with them and some new faces who have arrived from NXT in recent months.
Let's take a look at the best Superstars Reigns could feud with leading up to SummerSlam.
Lars Sullivan
Lars Sullivan made his highly anticipated debut the night after WrestleMania, when he attacked Kurt Angle for no reason, immediately establishing himself as a dangerous and unpredictable heel.
The following night on SmackDown, Sullivan made quick work of The Hardy Boyz following their SmackDown tag title win over The Usos.
WWE clearly wants him to be considered a threat right away, and a great way for him to build momentum would be with a victory over someone like Reigns.
The Big Dog made it clear in his return speech that he is no longer just interested in winning titles. He gets this business is about stories, not individuals, so he would probably be willing to put over the newcomer, especially if it meant he would avenge the loss in a rematch.
Seth Rollins
With Dean Ambrose gone from WWE, at least for the time being, The Shield is officially dead. Even if Rollins and Reigns work as a tag team in the future, they will never feel quite like The Hounds of Justice.
They are currently on good terms as both men are babyfaces, and that is why this feud could be more interesting than if one of them turned heel.
The Beastslayer could offer Reigns a shot at the title he was forced to relinquish so he could treat his leukemia, setting in motion a face vs face match at an upcoming pay-per-view.
Sometimes, the best matches have nothing to do with someone being a bad guy. As long as the wrestling is good and the fans are invested, two heroes can go to war for one night.
This is a matchup we haven't seen in quite some time, so it wouldn't feel like WWE was just rehashing their old storylines.
Bray Wyatt
A creepy video has been shown on Raw and SmackDown recently of a puppet that appears to be a buzzard popping out of a cardboard box and laughing ominously while coughing.
It's a bizarre way to advertise a Superstar unless, of course, that person is Bray Wyatt. Fans have been waiting to see what The Eater of Worlds would do when he eventually returned from hiatus, and we might be seeing a whole new version of the character.
Reigns and Wyatt have a long history going back to when The Shield and The Wyatt Family were the two most dominant groups in WWE. The six-man tag matches they had were epic.
If WWE wants Wyatt to back in the main event scene, putting him right into a program with one of the biggest stars in the company is a great way to accomplish that goal.
Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn returned to Raw the night after WrestleMania to a hero's welcome, but after he lost his return match to Finn Balor, he immediately turned on the crowd and went back to the heel character he was playing before he took time off for shoulder surgery.
It is going to be interesting to see if he can pull off being a heel without Kevin Owens by his side to stoke the flames, especially if KO remains a babyface and they end up on the same brand after the Superstar Shake-up.
A few injuries have held him back over the years, but Zayn is legitimately worthy of a main-event spot both due to his popularity and his wrestling ability.
He and Reigns have had minimal interactions during their time in WWE, so this would feel like a fresh feud instead of a repeat of something we have seen several times.
The storyline practically writes itself. Reigns has support with the WWE Universe again, so all Zayn would have to do is say The Big Dog doesn't deserve to be admired by the WWE Universe to kickstart their feud.
Andrade
When it comes to pure technical ability, there are few people on the WWE roster who can hold a candle to Andrade. His matches in NXT opened a lot of eyes, but he hasn't been given those same opportunities on the main roster.
WWE clearly wants to do something with him, it just doesn't know what that is so it keeps using him sparingly to put other people over.
If management really wants him to succeed, El Idolo needs a win over a high-profile Superstar, and nobody fits the bill better than Reigns.
This would be a first-time encounter WWE could use to beef up a B-level PPV while also using it as a way to finally put Andrade over and give him some momentum.
Zelina Vega can do all of the heavy lifting on the mic and Andrade can tear the house down in the ring with The Big Dog. There is no downside to this setup.
There are a lot of options for Reigns' next opponent after McIntyre. Let's hope WWE chooses wisely and delivers a combination the WWE Universe can enjoy.
Who would you like to see Reigns battle in his next feud?