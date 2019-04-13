5 Best Feuds for Roman Reigns Leading Up to WWE SummerSlam 2019

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns vanquished Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35, and with The Scottish Psychopath possibly moving to SmackDown after what we saw on Tuesday's show, The Big Dog might need a new rival.

The period between WrestleMania and SummerSlam is only about four months, so WWE can easily run a feud from now until the big event on August 11.

Reigns has feuded with just about every big name on the WWE roster, but that doesn't mean the company can't come up with a few meaningful programs for him.

There are people he hasn't faced in a while, people who have been repackaged since he last feuded with them and some new faces who have arrived from NXT in recent months.

Let's take a look at the best Superstars Reigns could feud with leading up to SummerSlam.