Adam Silver Found out About Magic Johnson Resignation After Someone Texted Him

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 12, 2019

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the NBA All-Star festivities, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. The 68th All-Star game will be played Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

There seems to have been only one person aware of Magic Johnson's decision to resign as Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations prior to him announcing it to the world April 9.

That person was Magic Johnson.

"Somebody texted me," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said when describing how he found out about Johnson leaving his post, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, "and said turn on NBA TV."

During his impromptu press conference, the 59-year-old Hall of Famer shocked many by admitting that not even Lakers CEO and co-owner Jeanie Buss knew he was going to address reporters and step down.

Johnson served as president of basketball operations in L.A. beginning in Feb. 2017.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

