Wake Forest Coach Jamill Jones Resigns After Allegedly Punching Tourist Who Died

Barry Williams/Associated Press

Jamill Jones resigned as an assistant coach for the Wake Forest men's basketball team Friday after he allegedly punched a man who later died in August 2018.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Jones said stepping down was "in the best interest of both the team and me personally."

Jones is alleged to have punched 35-year-old Sandor Szabo on Aug. 5, 2018, in Queens, New York, causing Szabo to fall and hit his head on a sidewalk. Szabo later died from his injuries.

Since Aug. 10, Jones had been on leave. He has since pleaded not guilty to a charge of misdemeanor assault.

Per Andrew Carter of the News & Observer, police said Szabo was a Florida man who was in New York for his step-sister's wedding. Police added Szabo had been drinking when he approached Jones' vehicle a few blocks away from a wedding-related gathering at a Long Island hotel.

Jones allegedly punched Szabo and then drove away. It is believed Szabo thought Jones was his transportation.

Upon announcing his resignation, Jones said he was attempting to relieve the team of any distractions "while I focus all of my attention and energy on resolving my legal case."

Jones joined the Wake Forest coaching staff in 2017 following stints as an assistant at UCF, VCU and Florida Gulf Coast.

Jones will next appear in court May 6.