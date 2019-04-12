2019 NBA Draft Order: Complete List of Selections After Pick Tiebreakers

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The NBA draft order is one step closer to being finalized after tiebreakers between teams locked in the regular-season standings took place on Friday.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN revealed the post-tiebreaker order, which will be set in stone after the NBA draft lottery determines the first 14 slots:

Picks No. 15 through No. 60 are official.

The format for this year's draft lottery has changed a bit, with each team's odds for landing the No. 1 pick evening out a bit more. NBA.com provided more information:

"Under the revamped format, the NBA Draft Lottery will ensure that the team with the worst record will receive no worse than the fifth pick. Under the pre-2019 system, the team with the worst record would pick no lower than fourth.

"The new system will level the odds at the top of the NBA Draft Lottery so that the teams with the three worst regular-season records will each have a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery. In the pre-2019 structure, the top seed had a 25 percent of winning the lottery, the second seed had a 19.9 percent and the third seed had a 15.6 percent.

"The odds for the remaining participants in the 14-team lottery will be reduced gradually after the top three. [...]

"After drawings are conducted for the first four picks of the NBA Draft, the other lottery teams will continue to pick in inverse order of their regular-season record."



CBS Sports released the odds for each team to land the No. 1 pick:

Naturally, the draft-lottery switch isn't good news for the New York Knicks, who finished with the league's worst record and would have earned a 25-percent chance to land the No. 1 pick under last year's rules.

New York may have used up its lottery luck in 1985, however, when it beat six other teams to land future Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing with the No. 1 overall pick. The Knicks have not earned a top-three selection since then despite missing the playoffs in 14 of the past 18 seasons.

This year's draft features a rare prospect more coveted than Ewing was in 1985 thanks to Duke forward Zion Williamson, who averaged 22.6 points on 68.0 percent shooting and 8.6 rebounds last season. The 6'7", 285-pound forward looks like he can join a select few NBA legends known by primarily by their first name based on his freshman season.

He'll undoubtedly be the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, and we'll find out who gets that coveted selection on Tuesday, May 14.