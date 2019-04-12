Lakers Rumors: Magic Johnson Kept Lonzo Ball from Getting Unauthorized Surgery

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Lonzo Ball looks on and Magic Johnson, president of basketball operations of the Los Angeles Lakers arrive for a press conference on June 23, 2017 at the team training faculity in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson reportedly worked together to prevent point guard Lonzo Ball from undergoing an unauthorized surgery on his troublesome left ankle in February.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that Ball was pushed toward the procedure by now-estranged business partner Alan Foster. Pelinka informed Ball that his contract could be voided by the surgery before working with Johnson to ensure the second-year guard did not go through with it.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

