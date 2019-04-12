Lakers Rumors: Magic Johnson Kept Lonzo Ball from Getting Unauthorized Surgery

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson reportedly worked together to prevent point guard Lonzo Ball from undergoing an unauthorized surgery on his troublesome left ankle in February.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that Ball was pushed toward the procedure by now-estranged business partner Alan Foster. Pelinka informed Ball that his contract could be voided by the surgery before working with Johnson to ensure the second-year guard did not go through with it.

