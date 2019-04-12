Masters 2019 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Saturday

David Cannon/Getty Images

The 2019 Masters leaderboard is crowded after two rounds are in the books at Augusta National Golf Club.

Despite a weather delay, play was strong throughout Friday's second round in Augusta, Georgia.

For much of the second round, there was a three-way tie at seven under between Molinari, Day and Koepka. After his round, Day said to Tom Rinaldi on the ESPN broadcast that he doubted he would share a lead by the end of the day because of how the back end of the course was playing.

Day's prediction proved temporarily correct, as Adam Scott moved up the leaderboard to claim sole possession of the top at eight under with an eagle on No. 15. However, Scott finished his Friday at seven under. By the end of the round, there would be a five-way tie at the top between Molinari, Day, Koepka, Scott and Louis Oosthuizen.

One stroke behind them are Dustin Johnson, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele and Tiger Woods all at six under and tied for sixth. This is Woods' best placement through 36 holes at the Masters since 2011, and FanDuel has him as a 7-1 co-favorite to wear the green jacket Sunday.

On Monday, Rory McIlroy was listed as the sole favorite to win it all at +800 (bet $100 to win $800) by Caesars. Through two rounds, the 29-year-old is even par for the tournament after a one-under 71 on Friday.

Patrick Reed, the reigning Masters champion, is at one over heading into the weekend. The cut line was three over. View the full Masters leaderboard at the tournament's official website.

Saturday's Pairings and Tee Times

All times Eastern

9:05 a.m.: Eddie Pepperell

9:15 a.m.: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo

9:25 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Takumi Kanaya

9:35 a.m.: Alex Noren, Billy Horschel

9:45 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling

9:55 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Haotong Li

10:05 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Aaron Wise

10:15 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay

10:25 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Trevor Immelman

10:35 a.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry

10:45 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Matthew Fitzpatrick

11:05 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

11:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Kyle Stanley

11:25 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson

11:35 a.m.: Kevin Na, Alvaro Ortiz

11:45 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Walker

11:55 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

12:05 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Tway

12:15 p.m.: Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello

12:25 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood

12:35 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard

12:45 p.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Kisner

1:05 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler

1:15 p.m.: Corey Conners, Tony Finau

1:25 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas

1:35 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:45 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson

1:55 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire

2:05 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter

2:15 p.m.: Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele

2:25 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson

2:35 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

2:45 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Jason Day

Predictions

Xander Schauffele

While all eyes will be on Woods, Schauffele is the dark horse if he can continue his momentum from Friday. The 25-year-old American had the best second round of anyone on the green with a 65. He has three top-10 finishes in his career and two 2019 PGA wins, per PGA Tour.

There are plenty of established golf titans standing in his way, however, and he may also be challenged by his rookie third-round partner.

Schauffele's pairing with Harding is interesting in terms of the sport's future as Harding is making his Masters debut, but it could also foreshadow how much of a chance the young guard may have to play Sunday.

Tiger Woods

Woods mentioned to Rinaldi on the ESPN broadcast that he will wait to scope out the forecast before piecing together his weekend game plan. The weather will play a role for everybody involved with thunderstorms projected on both Saturday and Sunday by the Weather Channel.

But the pressure isn't on everybody else like it is Woods, who hasn't won at the Masters since 2005. If the way the 43-year-old weathered a bizarre scenario at the 14th hole Friday is any indication of the good juju he's taking with him into the weekend, the rest of the field is in trouble.

Woods has been close in recent major tournaments. Last July, the 80-time winner on the PGA Tour held an outright lead before losing at the British Open. Come August, he came in second by two strokes to Koepka at the PGA Championship.

Perhaps the third time will be the charm the golf world has long been waiting for.