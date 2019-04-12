WWE's Nia Jax Needs Knee Surgeries, Dijakovic Deletes Twitter, Lashley Eyes MMA

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Jax Needs Knee Surgery

Nia Jax tweeted Friday she's suffering from injuries in both knees and will need surgery to repair both ACLs:

Jax previously tweeted about being "gone for a while" on Friday:

A torn ACL is a significant injury for an athlete that usually takes at least nine months to return from, although it can take longer in some cases. That may be true for Jax since she has to work her way back from two torn ACLs.

The 34-year-old Jax had been teaming with Tamina recently, and they were part of the Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 35 against Sasha Banks and Bayley, Natalya and Beth Phoenix, and the victorious IIconics.

At WrestleMania 34, Jax beat Alexa Bliss to win the Raw Women's Championship. Jax dropped the title a few months later to Bliss when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view during a match between Nia and Ronda Rousey.

While Jax is on the shelf, WWE will be without one of its most dominant and powerful female Superstars.

Dijakovic Deletes Twitter Account After Controversial Tweet

NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic deleted his Twitter account Thursday after posting an in-character tweet in which he tagged United States President Donald Trump, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Twitter user @MrWarrenHayes screen-grabbed and tweeted Dijakovic's tweet before he deleted his account:

According to WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, Dijakovic's tweet was born from a gimmick he introduced at Wednesday's NXT television tapings in which he discussed his family immigrating to the United States.

The 31-year-old Dijakovic signed with WWE in 2017 after a successful run in Ring of Honor, but it wasn't until recently that he started to be featured heavily on NXT TV.

Most notably, the 6'7" Dijakovic fought Keith Lee to a draw in a hard-hitting and competitive match that aired in February.

Dijakovic has a ton of potential to be a top heel in NXT given his size and athleticism, and deleting his Twitter account may have been his way of ensuring that public backlash didn't lead to his push getting derailed.

Lashley Talks Possible Return to MMA

In an interview with Sky Sports on Thursday, WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley discussed possibly taking part in an MMA fight in the near future.

Lashley mentioned the late summer after SummerSlam as a potential time for his return to the cage: "I feel great. My body is 100 percent, so I think maybe this summer, maybe after SummerSlam."

He also noted that he wants to have a "couple more" fights before he retires from the sport.

Lashley mentioned that he is still under contract with Bellator and pointed to Bellator Heavyweight champion Ryan Bader as a potential opponent: "I am still under contract at Bellator also, and if I go back I will give them a call and possibly go after Bader. I don't want to wait too long, time is ticking."

The 42-year-old Lashley owns a 15-2 professional record in MMA, and he is a perfect 5-0 in Bellator. He has not fought since Bellator 162 in October 2016 when he beat Josh Appelt by second-round submission.

Lashley returned to WWE last year, and in his one year since rejoining the company, he has twice won the Intercontinental Championship.

He dropped the title to Finn Balor at WrestleMania 35 but bounced back on Monday's Raw by destroying Dean Ambrose in what was billed as Ambrose's final appearance with the company.

If Lashley does work toward an MMA return, it could allow WWE to set up a feud between Lashley and former Universal champion Brock Lesnar, who has been rumored to be returning to UFC in the near future.

