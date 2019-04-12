Toni Kroos Rubbishes Real Madrid Summer Exit Rumours on Twitter

TF-Images/Getty Images

Toni Kroos took to Twitter on Friday to rubbish reports he's set to leave Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Per DW Sports and Goal, the German midfielder was quick to dismiss the rumours:

He made the remark in response to a report from AS' Mario Cortegana, who earlier Friday wrote the former Bayern Munich man is looking for a new challenge. Cortegana also reported his poor play has led to "unprecedented levels of criticism," and his departure could both free up some extra wage space for the club and yield a significant transfer fee.

Kroos wasn't the only one who slammed the report, as Sport Bild's Christian Falk did the same:

The 29-year-old has played for Real since 2014, forming a tremendous partnership with Luka Modric that has yielded three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, as well as a La Liga trophy.

Los Blancos have endured a nightmare 2018-19 campaign, however, and the poor play of Kroos and Modric has been a big part of that. Major changes are expected in the summer, leading to a steady stream of transfer rumours in the Spanish press.

Cortegana linked Real with Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen―the two names most frequently mentioned in rumours of late―and noted a Kroos departure would go a long way towards securing the finances needed for such moves.

Speculation regarding Pogba and Eriksen has become so regular that it has led to a daily Sport Witness feature:

That said, the Spanish press has linked a host of players with an exit, and it's unlikely Los Blancos will sell half the squad to fund an overhaul. Departures are expected, but there's no indication Kroos will be a part of that.

The expert distributor has been a major part of the team's successes and is in the midst of his prime, and he has always been a favourite of manager Zinedine Zidane. One poor season won't change that, especially considering the team has struggled as a unit.