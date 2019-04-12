Judge Dismisses Hearing on Robert Kraft Sex Video Without Ruling After 3 Hours

File - In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft arrives for the NFL football fall meetings in New York. On Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, Kraft was awarded Israel's 2019 Genesis Prize, a $1 million recognition widely known as the
An attorney for Robert Kraft said during a court hearing Friday the public release of video showing the New England Patriots owner engaged in sex acts at a Florida spa on two occasions in January would do "irreparable harm."

Michele Steele of ESPN reported the judge in the case dismissed Friday's proceedings after three hours without making a final decision about the video's availability. Both sides have until Tuesday to file proposed orders with the court. 

"A video is worth a billion words," Kraft's lawyer said (via Terri Parker of WPBF). "This video will be broadcast throughout the world. The irreparable harm to Mr. Kraft if this is decided before the other issues would be catastrophic. The public's interest is purely prurient."

Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation Feb. 25 after surveillance showed him visiting the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Florida twice in as many days in late January, including the morning of the Patriots' AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In March, Ken Belson of the New York Times reported state prosecutors offered the 77-year-old Massachusetts native a plea deal that would have dropped the charges if he admitted he would be found guilty at trial. He didn't accept the proposal.

Kraft released a statement March 23 saying he "hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my coworkers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard," but he didn't admit any guilt in the ongoing case.

"Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing," he said. "The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years."

Kraft's wife, Myra Kraft, died in July 2011.

As part of Friday's proceedings, prosecutors confirmed no one will be charged with human trafficking as part of the wide-scale investigation into Florida day spas, per Steele.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 26.

