Mike Bibby Won't Face Criminal Charges for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Teacher

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Former NBA player Mike Bibby will not face criminal charges following an investigation into allegations that he sexually abused a female teacher at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix.

According to Lily Altavena of the Arizona Republic, Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis said the investigation "did not reveal probable cause to recommend charges against anyone in the case." Lewis also noted that the case has been closed.

Per Altavena, in a restraining order that was granted in February, the teacher said that Bibby, who was the head basketball coach at Shadow Mountain High School, "grabbed her by the waist and pulled her into his car on school grounds, rubbing his genitals against her and groping her," in February 2017.

The teacher said she was "in shock, in fear, intimidated by his actions, afraid of him as he smelled of alcohol." She added that two other staff members witnessed Bibby grabbing and groping her, as well as making sexually explicit statements.

The teacher said that Bibby walked by her classroom on multiple occasions in the following days. She said she invited him in at one point to talk, and that Bibby admitted to drinking on the day of the alleged assault before telling her that he wanted to date her.

The teacher declined and said she didn't go to police sooner "because she was thinking of his players." Police did not become aware of the abuse allegation until February 2018 when the teacher's colleague notified police after being told of the allegation.

Bibby, 40, served as the head coach at Shadow Mountain for six seasons and led the school to five state championships, including each of the past four seasons. He was ruled ineligible to continue coaching at the school amid the investigation.

Bibby's attorney, Don Harris, said that Bibby did not plan to return to Shadow Mountain even before the allegations and added that Bibby has "been approached by several universities."

Prior to playing collegiately at Arizona and in the NBA for 14 seasons with the Vancouver Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat and New York Knicks from 1998-2012, Bibby played his high school basketball at Shadow Mountain.