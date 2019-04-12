X-Pac Says Vince McMahon Was 'Pissed' About Mentions at 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman shed some light Wednesday on how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reacted to his name being mentioned in multiple speeches during last week's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

On his X-Pac 12360 podcast, Waltman discussed what McMahon did after having his name mentioned in speeches by both Bret Hart and D-Generation X (Warning: Some language NSFW):

"I think Bret mentioned Vince a bunch of times and Vince got really hot," Waltman said. "I think someone might have gotten fired. Then we went out and said it a million times and no one got fired ... I'm not kidding! Vince was pissed!"

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported Thursday that WWE creative team member Robert Evans (former independent wrestler RD Evans) was fired by McMahon on the spot at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony when Hart mentioned his name since Evans produced Hart's speech.

Evans later tweeted that he had quit WWE:

X-Pac was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of DX later in the night along with Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and the late Chyna.

In their speech, DX did a funny bit in which they mentioned McMahon's name over and over again after telling the audience that Vince had rules in place to prevent people from doing so during their speeches.

Waltman said that DX's speech was produced by NXT head writer Joe Belcastro, who was nervous about the McMahon mentions. Because of that, Waltman said he sent Michaels to essentially ask for Vince's approval:

"I said, 'Shawn, you go ask (Vince),'" Waltman said. "Shawn went and asked him and Vince just said, 'Have fun.'"

As a result, DX put on one of the most memorable and entertaining Hall of Fame speeches in years, and the McMahon bit played a significant role in it.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).