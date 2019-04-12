Indianapolis, Pacers Agree to 25-Year, $295M Contract to Retain Team

The Indiana Pacers will remain in Indianapolis for at least 25 more years after the two sides reached a new long-term agreement.

Per Chris Sikich of the Indianapolis Star, the Indiana House voted 78-13 Thursday to approve a new 25-year, $295 million deal to keep the Pacers.

The bill will now move to the senate for approval.

       

