Jurgen Klopp Rips 'Disgusting' Racist Chant at Mo Salah; Calls for Lifetime Bans

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has called for lifetime bans for the group of Chelsea fans who were filmed singing a racist chant about Mohamed Salah on Thursday.

Per the Mirror's Alex Richards, the Blues stopped three supporters from entering Slavia Prague's Sinobo Stadium after they were identified in a video calling the Egyptian "a bomber."

In his press conference ahead of Chelsea's visit on Sunday, Klopp said Friday:

"It's disgusting. It's something that should not happen.

"We shouldn't see it as a Chelsea or Liverpool thing. It's only a few people but the stronger the reaction from all of us, the more it will help avoid things like this in the future.

"It's another example of something that should absolutely not happen. It's another sign something is going wrong in the outside world.

"If you do something like that you should never enter a stadium again in your life."

The video of the supporters was posted to social media before the Blues faced Slavia in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the press conference, Klopp reiterated his view that the supporters in question should be banned for life:

"It's a complete misunderstanding of how life should be," Klopp added to reporters, per Goal's Neil Jones. "People think they are more valuable than others—the biggest misunderstanding in the world."

The German also said football should stand as an example against racism:

Klopp was also asked for the reaction from Salah, a former Chelsea player, but he would not be drawn on it:

Per Richards, Chelsea issued a statement condemning the behaviour of the fans in the video as "abhorrent" and "an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won't tolerate them in their club."

It is not the first time this season that groups of Blues supporters have been accused of racism.

In December, the club indefinitely suspended four fans from attending matches while alleged racist abuse of Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge was investigated by the club and Metropolitan.

The Blues were also charged with racist behaviour by UEFA after a Europa League match with Vidi. The club put out a statement condemning anti-Semitic chants from some of their supporters during the game, but disciplinary proceedings against the club were dropped because of a lack of evidence.