Re-Drafting Luka Doncic, Trae Young and the Entire 2018 NBA Draft 1st Round

21. Utah Jazz: Anfernee Simons

Simons went off for 37 points in Portland's regular-season finale, a possible sign of what's to come once his body and game are further along. He's 19 years old, explosive and loaded with scoring potential, though it may still take another season or two until he's a full-time player. At No. 21, Simons is simply the most intriguing long-term prospect on the board for Utah.

22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): Aaron Holiday

The Bulls could target Holiday to upgrade their point guard depth. He hasn't had a chance to play big minutes in Indiana, so he'd benefit by joining Chicago's rotation. Signs point to a scoring ball-handler, capable of catching fire and digging in defensively.

23. Indiana Pacers: Troy Brown

The Pacers wouldn't put stock in Brown's rookie season. They should see enough potential in the 19-year-old's two-way versatility on the wing, where Indiana could use more depth following Victor Oladipo's crushing injury. Brown checks boxes as a driver, passer, shot-maker and defender, though each area of his game requires plenty of improvement.

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Brunson

Doncic has overshadowed Brunson in Dallas. Originally a second-rounder, he quietly had a productive, efficient rookie season, answering questions about his lack of speed and athleticism. He figures to have a long career as a serviceable point guard, and the Blazers could use another behind Damian Lillard.

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers): Robert Williams

Williams never figured to play many minutes in Boston, though even in limited action, he's made plays just by tapping into his physical tools and athleticism around the basket. He'll add rim protection and easy buckets in L.A., even if his skills never develop.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Okogie

Okogie's offense is lagging, but he carved out a rookie role in Minnesota for his defense and toughness. He could do the same with the Sixers by bringing physical pressure and intensity off the bench.

27. Boston Celtics: Grayson Allen

Allen's 40-point eruption in Utah's final regular-season game served as a reminder of his microwave scoring. Given his style and history, he'll likely continue making tough shots and frustrating mistakes. He's designed for the sixth-man or spark role off the bench.

28. Golden State Warriors: Jerome Robinson

Limited rookie action hurts Robinson's re-draft stock. He scored enough in the G League to hold first-round value, however. Robinson has a tough pull-up game from the second and third levels, plus 6'5" size to get his shot off.

29. Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): Dzanan Musa

Musa's 19.5 points per game in the G League led to the Nets drafting him again. He's still 19, and at 6'9", his ability to create and make traditional and unconventional shots remains enticing enough to wait on.

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): Hamidou Diallo

Diallo's shooting must improve, but it's worth betting on at No. 30, given his explosive athleticism and developing scoring skills. He'd receive more minutes and shots in Atlanta after seeing limited action with OKC and its G League affiliate.

