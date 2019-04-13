NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: TV Guide, Live-Stream Coverage for Entire Postseason

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

There are a lot of games throughout the NBA season—82 for each team, to be exact—but now is the time that the intensity and excitement picks up for players, coaches and fans alike.

This weekend, the first round of the NBA playoffs begins with four games on Saturday and four more on Sunday. The postseason will continue over the next roughly two months, culminating with the NBA Finals, which are scheduled to begin May 30.

Throughout the postseason, games will air live on ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT. Games that air on ABC and ESPN can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN. Games that air on TNT and NBA TV can be live-streamed on Watch TNT.

NBA Playoffs Schedule (All Times ET)

First Round

*If necessary

Saturday, April 13

Game 1: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 1: Orlando at Toronto, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 1: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

Game 1: San Antonio at Denver, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 14

Game 1: Indiana at Boston, 1 p.m., TNT

Game 1: Oklahoma City at Portland, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 1: Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 1: Utah at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 15

Game 2: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 2: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 16

Game 2: Orlando at Toronto, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 2: San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Game 2: Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 17

Game 2: Indiana at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Game 2: Utah at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 18

Game 3: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Denver at San Antonio, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 19

Game 3: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Boston at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 3: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 20

Game 4: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 21

Game 4: Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 22

Game 4: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 23

Game 5: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*

Game 5: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*

Game 5: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*

Game 5: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD*

Wednesday, April 24

Game 5: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*

Game 5: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD*

Game 5: Utah at Houston, TBD*

Game 5: Indiana at Boston, TBD*

Thursday, April 25

Game 6: Denver at San Antonio, TBD*

Game 6: Toronto at Orlando, TBD*

Game 6: Portland at Oklahoma City, TBD*

Game 6: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBD*

Friday, April 26

Game 6: Milwaukee at Detroit, TBD*

Game 6: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBD*

Game 6: Houston at Utah, TBD*

Game 6: Boston at Indiana, TBD*

Saturday, April 27

Game 7: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*

Game 7: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*

Game 7: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD*

Sunday, April 28

Game 7: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*

Game 7: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD*

Game 7: Utah at Houston, TBD*

Game 7: Indiana at Boston, TBD*

Conference Semifinals

Scheduled to begin April 29-30 (could be moved up to April 27-28, depending on lengths of first-round series). Games will air on ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT.

Conference Finals

Scheduled to begin May 14-15 (could be moved up to May 12-13, depending on lengths of conference semifinal series). The Eastern Conference finals will air on TNT. The Western Conference finals will air on ESPN and ABC.

NBA Finals

Scheduled to begin May 30. Games will air on ABC.

Playoffs Preview

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have been the most dominant team in the NBA in recent years, as they've been to the NBA finals four straight years, winning the championship three of those times, including the past two seasons.

Now, the Warriors are again the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. And it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make another trip to the NBA finals and perhaps again win the championship.

"I think the last month or so, we really put in playoff preparation where we were thinking about every game," Golden State forward Kevin Durant said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau. "We were trying to test our limits mentally and trying to see how far we could take it, so we could be prepared for the playoffs."

As for teams that could prevent the Warriors from winning another title, the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets are all potential championship contenders.

The Bucks appear to the team best equipped to take down the Warriors. Milwaukee is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after it went an NBA-best 60-22 during the regular season.

But first, the Bucks will need to make it to the NBA finals, where they haven't been since 1974. In fact, Milwaukee has lost its last nine playoff series and hasn't made it past the first round since 2001.

"As a team we know what our goal is," Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Ben Steele. "We haven't recently been out of the first round. We have to take it step by step."