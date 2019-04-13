NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: TV Guide, Live-Stream Coverage for Entire Postseason

NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: TV Guide, Live-Stream Coverage for Entire PostseasonApril 13, 2019
There are a lot of games throughout the NBA season—82 for each team, to be exact—but now is the time that the intensity and excitement picks up for players, coaches and fans alike.
This weekend, the first round of the NBA playoffs begins with four games on Saturday and four more on Sunday. The postseason will continue over the next roughly two months, culminating with the NBA Finals, which are scheduled to begin May 30.
Throughout the postseason, games will air live on ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT. Games that air on ABC and ESPN can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN. Games that air on TNT and NBA TV can be live-streamed on Watch TNT.
NBA Playoffs Schedule (All Times ET)
First Round
*If necessary
Saturday, April 13
Game 1: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 1: Orlando at Toronto, 5 p.m., ESPN
Game 1: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC
Game 1: San Antonio at Denver, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, April 14
Game 1: Indiana at Boston, 1 p.m., TNT
Game 1: Oklahoma City at Portland, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Game 1: Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 1: Utah at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 15
Game 2: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 2: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 16
Game 2: Orlando at Toronto, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 2: San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m., NBA TV
Game 2: Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, April 17
Game 2: Indiana at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 2: Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., NBA TV
Game 2: Utah at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Thursday, April 18
Game 3: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Denver at San Antonio, 9 p.m., NBA TV
Game 3: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Friday, April 19
Game 3: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Boston at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 3: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, April 20
Game 4: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, April 21
Game 4: Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m., ABC
Game 4: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Game 4: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 22
Game 4: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 23
Game 5: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*
Game 5: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*
Game 5: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*
Game 5: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD*
Wednesday, April 24
Game 5: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*
Game 5: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD*
Game 5: Utah at Houston, TBD*
Game 5: Indiana at Boston, TBD*
Thursday, April 25
Game 6: Denver at San Antonio, TBD*
Game 6: Toronto at Orlando, TBD*
Game 6: Portland at Oklahoma City, TBD*
Game 6: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBD*
Friday, April 26
Game 6: Milwaukee at Detroit, TBD*
Game 6: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBD*
Game 6: Houston at Utah, TBD*
Game 6: Boston at Indiana, TBD*
Saturday, April 27
Game 7: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*
Game 7: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*
Game 7: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*
Game 7: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD*
Sunday, April 28
Game 7: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*
Game 7: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD*
Game 7: Utah at Houston, TBD*
Game 7: Indiana at Boston, TBD*
Conference Semifinals
Scheduled to begin April 29-30 (could be moved up to April 27-28, depending on lengths of first-round series). Games will air on ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT.
Conference Finals
Scheduled to begin May 14-15 (could be moved up to May 12-13, depending on lengths of conference semifinal series). The Eastern Conference finals will air on TNT. The Western Conference finals will air on ESPN and ABC.
NBA Finals
Scheduled to begin May 30. Games will air on ABC.
Playoffs Preview
The Golden State Warriors have been the most dominant team in the NBA in recent years, as they've been to the NBA finals four straight years, winning the championship three of those times, including the past two seasons.
Now, the Warriors are again the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. And it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make another trip to the NBA finals and perhaps again win the championship.
"I think the last month or so, we really put in playoff preparation where we were thinking about every game," Golden State forward Kevin Durant said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau. "We were trying to test our limits mentally and trying to see how far we could take it, so we could be prepared for the playoffs."
As for teams that could prevent the Warriors from winning another title, the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets are all potential championship contenders.
The Bucks appear to the team best equipped to take down the Warriors. Milwaukee is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after it went an NBA-best 60-22 during the regular season.
But first, the Bucks will need to make it to the NBA finals, where they haven't been since 1974. In fact, Milwaukee has lost its last nine playoff series and hasn't made it past the first round since 2001.
"As a team we know what our goal is," Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Ben Steele. "We haven't recently been out of the first round. We have to take it step by step."
