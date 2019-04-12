Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Ander Herrera Could Be Injured Due to Future Concerns

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested concerns over Ander Herrera's future have led to the Spaniard being out injured.

Per BBC Sport's Simon Stone, Herrera is expected to leave United for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires.

Speaking ahead of the Red Devils' clash with West Ham United on Saturday, Solskjaer said, per Rich Fay of the Manchester Evening News:

"Maybe the future might have been worrying him and maybe that's part of the reason he's injured, who knows he doesn't know hopefully he can be available for Chelsea or [Manchester] City but I'm not sure. He got another muscle injury."

Herrera was absent from United's clashes with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barcelona earlier in April, and he's unavailable to face the Hammers.

Solskjaer also relayed what he could about United's efforts to extend the midfielder's stay at Old Trafford, per the Press Association's Simon Peach:

United face Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, and he said "there will be a couple of changes" from the side that lost 1-0 on Wednesday against West Ham.

The Norwegian added that Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo are fit to feature against the Irons, but he was unsure on Nemanja Matic.

"I doubt Nemanja is available because of his illness," he said, per Fay. "Maybe because he's [a] warrior and wants to join in and help his team-mates. Let's see after today. He trained individually yesterday."

Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez is back in training after suffering a knee problem early in March and "is injury free but not sure 100 per cent for tomorrow, maybe more likely for Barcelona game."

United head into the weekend sixth in the Premier League with six matches remaining. They're five points behind third-place Chelsea—who have played a game more—and three off fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur.

Solskjaer is targeting five wins from United's remaining fixtures:

"We need as many points as possible and I think if we get 15 we'll be top three because in those games hopefully we'll beat Chelsea, but now it's about West Ham and focusing on a good performance to give us three points. We want top three. Top four is also an aim if we don't get them 15, but we should aim for 15 points."

United have lost two of their last three league matches, but they won eight of Solskjaer's first nine Premier League matches.

They'll need to go on a similarly strong run to close out the season, starting with a win at home to West Ham.

The Hammers haven't won away from home in the league since December and lost six of their last seven on the road, so United should be more than capable of taking three points on Saturday.